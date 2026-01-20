Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

Inland Port Dillon marked its busiest calendar year on record, completing 48,761 rail containers in 2025, a 33% increase from the prior year. Retail growth and a successful soybean season for regional farmers accounted for the additional volume.

The inland port serves as a vital link for major retailers and agricultural producers, connecting the Eastern Carolinas to markets all over the world.

Last year, SC Ports partnered with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and private stakeholders to connect soybean farmers to new international markets, boosting exports through Inland Port Dillon by 35% in both July and August 2025.

“Robust inland connectivity is a critical component of our port operations, and gives shippers greater competitive access to global markets,” said SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace.

SC Ports’ operations generate a $9.7 billion economic impact in the Pee Dee region each year, handling soybeans, forest and agricultural products, and consumer goods.

December volumes

Inland Port Dillon achieved 4,917 rail moves for the month of December. At the Port of Charleston, SC Ports moved 194,610 TEUs in December, closing out 2025 with more than 2.6 million TEUs. Inland Port Greer handled 12,954 rail moves, finishing 2025 with a total of 197,805 moves. The Port of Charleston handled 11,649 vehicles in December, reaching a year-end total of 168,089 vehicles.