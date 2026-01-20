Subscribe
Search

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

January 20, 2026

© Inland Port Dillon
© Inland Port Dillon

Inland Port Dillon marked its busiest calendar year on record, completing 48,761 rail containers in 2025, a 33% increase from the prior year. Retail growth and a successful soybean season for regional farmers accounted for the additional volume.

The inland port serves as a vital link for major retailers and agricultural producers, connecting the Eastern Carolinas to markets all over the world.

Last year, SC Ports partnered with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and private stakeholders to connect soybean farmers to new international markets, boosting exports through Inland Port Dillon by 35% in both July and August 2025.

“Robust inland connectivity is a critical component of our port operations, and gives shippers greater competitive access to global markets,” said SC Ports President and CEO Micah Mallace.

SC Ports’ operations generate a $9.7 billion economic impact in the Pee Dee region each year, handling soybeans, forest and agricultural products, and consumer goods. 

December volumes 

Inland Port Dillon achieved 4,917 rail moves for the month of December. At the Port of Charleston, SC Ports moved 194,610 TEUs in December, closing out 2025 with more than 2.6 million TEUs. Inland Port Greer handled 12,954 rail moves, finishing 2025 with a total of 197,805 moves. The Port of Charleston handled 11,649 vehicles in December, reaching a year-end total of 168,089 vehicles.

Ports Cargo Port Inland Rail

Related Logistics News

© PhilaPort

PhilaPort Closes 2025 With Record Container Volume,...
© Adobe Stock/Creativa Images

Singapore Posts Record Port Performance in 2025, Looks...
Source: ITI

ITI Achieves Cargo Transfer Record in Chile

FMC Investigates Spain’s Restrictive Port Practices
© CMP

Barbara Scheel Agersnap Steps Down as Copenhagen Malmö...
© Port of South Louisiana

Julia Fisher-Cormier Selected as Executive Director of...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering $460m in FY2025

Nakilat Increases Annual Net Profit by 3.1%, Delivering $460m in FY2025

Shipping Companies Mull Return to Suez Canal

Shipping Companies Mull Return to Suez Canal

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in 2025

Xeneta Warns Unpredictability Could Hurt Ocean Supply Chains as CMA CGM Reverses Red Sea Return Decision

Xeneta Warns Unpredictability Could Hurt Ocean Supply Chains as CMA CGM Reverses Red Sea Return Decision

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

CMA CGM reduces Suez sailings due to geopolitical risk
United Airlines is optimistic about the strong demand for premium travel
Singapore Airlines offers 10-year notes worth $390 Million at a rate of 2.70%