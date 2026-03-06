marine link image
Congressman Mike Ezell Receives AAPA’s 2026 Port Person of the Year Award

March 6, 2026

At this year’s annual Legislative Summit, the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) proudly named U.S. Representative Mike Ezell (MS-04) as the 2026 Port Person of the Year for his commitment to the seaport and maritime industry. AAPA celebrates his leadership as a champion of many port industry priorities, including his advocacy for the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 and his efforts to incentivize the reshoring of port crane manufacturing to the U.S.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be named AAPA’s Port Person of the Year for my work to strengthen our nation’s economic vitality and national security through our ports,” stated Congressman Ezell. “Our nation’s ports and maritime industry will continue to be one of my top priorities so that we can remain competitive in the global marketplace and stand ready to meet the challenges of the future."

In 2025, Congressman Ezell introduced the Port Cranes Tax Credit Act alongside Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY-11) and original cosponsors Representatives Randy Weber (R-TX-14) and Jen Kiggans (R-VA-02). The legislation provides a 25% investment tax credit for U.S. facilities that manufacture or repair ship-to-shore and mobile harbor port cranes, plus a production credit of 40%, rising to 60% if 90% or more of crane components are American-made. If enacted, the bill would boost domestic manufacturing, strengthen supply chains, and enhance national security by bringing port manufacturing back to the U.S.

Rep. Ezell has served Mississippi’s 4th District since 2023. He sits on both the House Natural Resources and Transportation and the Infrastructure Committees and also chairs the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation.

Since 2022, Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI) has sponsored the Port Person of the Year award. DCLI is the largest provider of marine and domestic container chassis to the U.S. intermodal industry, a strong partner of America’s ports, and an AAPA member company.

First awarded in 1994, AAPA's Port Person of the Year honors individuals whose exceptional work has made a meaningful impact on public port authorities and maritime commerce in the Western Hemisphere. Past recipients include government officials, trade and transportation leaders, and others who have advanced the priorities of the public port community.

The 2026 AAPA Legislative Summit, hosted at the JW Marriott, is the premier port industry government affairs and advocacy forum held annually in Washington, D.C.

