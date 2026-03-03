Drone Attack Damages Fuel Tank at Oman’s Duqm Port

A fuel tank at Oman’s Duqm commercial port was hit on Tuesday when the facility came under attack from several unmanned aircraft, the state news agency said, citing a security source, on the fourth day of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which has responded by targeting neighbouring countries.

The attack comes a day after Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas - about a fifth of global supply - while Saudi Arabia suspended production at its largest domestic refinery.

Major Israeli gas fields, including Leviathan, were offline, and most output in the Iraqi Kurdish region had been shut down as Iran continued to target infrastructure, including energy facilities, ports and airports, over recent days.

Oman had been acting as mediator in talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme before the attacks on Iran.

The resulting damage at Duqm was contained and no casualties were recorded, Oman's news agency added. Duqm had also been targeted by two drones on Sunday, wounding one worker. Oman had been spared from attacks on Saturday, the day the U.S. and Israel launched their attack.

The Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Monday a fire broke out after the Musaffah fuel tank terminal was targeted by a drone, without impacting its operations.

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC operates a facility in Musaffah from which fuels are transported by trucks and through a 1,600-kilometre (994 miles) pipeline network.





