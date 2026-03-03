marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Drone Attack Damages Fuel Tank at Oman’s Duqm Port

March 3, 2026

Duqm port (Credit: Port of Duqm)
Duqm port (Credit: Port of Duqm)

A fuel tank at Oman’s Duqm commercial port was hit on Tuesday when the facility came under attack from several unmanned aircraft, the state news agency said, citing a security source, on the fourth day of U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which has responded by targeting neighbouring countries.

The attack comes a day after Qatar halted its production of liquefied natural gas - about a fifth of global supply - while Saudi Arabia suspended production at its largest domestic refinery.

Major Israeli gas fields, including Leviathan, were offline, and most output in the Iraqi Kurdish region had been shut down as Iran continued to target infrastructure, including energy facilities, ports and airports, over recent days.

Oman had been acting as mediator in talks between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's nuclear programme before the attacks on Iran.

The resulting damage at Duqm was contained and no casualties were recorded, Oman's news agency added. Duqm had also been targeted by two drones on Sunday, wounding one worker. Oman had been spared from attacks on Saturday, the day the U.S. and Israel launched their attack.

The Abu Dhabi government's media office said on Monday a fire broke out after the Musaffah fuel tank terminal was targeted by a drone, without impacting its operations.

Abu Dhabi state oil giant ADNOC operates a facility in Musaffah from which fuels are transported by trucks and through a 1,600-kilometre (994 miles) pipeline network.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Elimam; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

Ports Middle East Coastal/Inland Oil and Gas War Israel Iran United States

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Fujairah Port)

Fujairah Bunker Prices Surge as Demand Shifts Elsewhere
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz...
© Harwich Haven Authority

Harwich Haven Authority Named a Finalist for Clean and...
Source: Fednav

Partners Study Year-Round Shipping from Canada’s Churchill...
© Matyas Rehak / Adobe Stock

Indigenous Protesters Occupy Cargill's Santarem Port...
(Image credit: Colleen Roche/NOAA Office of Coast Survey)

NOAA Installs Navigation System in Boston Harbor

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Ferguson Marine Secures Award to Build Four Vessels

Ferguson Marine Secures Award to Build Four Vessels

Anschütz Delivers SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System for First Newbuild Tanker

Anschütz Delivers SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System for First Newbuild Tanker

Fujairah Bunker Prices Surge as Demand Shifts Elsewhere

Fujairah Bunker Prices Surge as Demand Shifts Elsewhere

Drone Attack Damages Fuel Tank at Oman’s Duqm Port

Drone Attack Damages Fuel Tank at Oman’s Duqm Port

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

After US and Israel attack Iran, airlines cancel flights
Israel uses cargo ships for the return of doctors who have been stranded by war abroad
ExPro analyst ExPro reports that Ukraine's imports of power grew by 41% in February.