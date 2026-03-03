Fujairah Bunker Prices Surge as Demand Shifts Elsewhere

Ship refuelling at Fujairah, a major bunkering center in the United Arab Emirates, has slowed after the U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted fuel shipments in the region, spurring a jump in prices and potentially shifting demand to other ports including Singapore.

Transit through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, which carries around one-fifth of oil consumed globally as well as large quantities of liquefied natural gas, has ground to a near-halt after some vessels in the area were hit.

Bunkering continues at the port, but sales were largely stalled after marine fuel offers jumped on Monday on concerns of prolonged supply disruption, Dubai-based market sources said.

Fujairah sits on the east coast of the United Arab Emirates near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

Low-sulphur marine fuel offers at the port rose to premiums of more than $30 per metric ton to Singapore fuel oil quotes from $10–$15 last week, sources said, while high-sulphur fuel shifted to premiums from discounts.





Demand to Firm in Other Hubs





With consumption slowing in Fujairah, traders expect demand to shift to other hubs in Asia, Rotterdam, the Mediterranean, Colombo and India if tankers avoid the Middle East or vessels remain stranded in the Gulf.

Spot demand at the world's largest bunkering port Singapore was already brisk late on Monday as shipowners sought to secure fuel before prices rise further, suppliers and traders said.

"Demand will surge in the following weeks if the war continues and premiums will definitely follow due to the disruption in supply," one of them said.

The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Prices and margins for high-sulphur fuel oil in Asia rose sharply on Monday after Brent crude futures LCOc1 jumped. O/R

"Current shipper caution means a gridlock on Strait of Hormuz transited volumes for now, and extended disruptions will curtail bunker fuel supply in Singapore," said Royston Huan, a senior oil products analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

Location of Strait of Hormuz and Fujairah port https://tmsnrt.rs/4slljwn





(Reuters - Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh in Singapore; Additional reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Sarah El Safty in Dubai; Editing by Florence Tan and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)