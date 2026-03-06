marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello Appointed as Saudi Red Sea Authority Chief Executive Officer

March 6, 2026

© Saudi Red Sea Authority
© Saudi Red Sea Authority

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) announced the appointment of Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 22nd, 2026. Her appointment marks a new phase in the Authority's continued mandate to regulate and enable navigational and marine tourism activities across the Kingdom's Red Sea. 

Dr. Ficociello brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning governance, risk management, resilience, and compliance across public and private sectors, including state-owned entities.

Most recently, Dr. Ficociello served as the Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global, where she led the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Division. Her extensive expertise in executive leadership has positioned her as a key advisor on sustainability and ESG matters.

In addition to her professional background, Dr. Ficociello is a dedicated sailor and avid diver, with a profound passion for the oceans. Her love for the marine environment drives her commitment to preserving marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices.

She has actively contributed to national initiatives and frameworks, including support on various sustainability targets of the Saudi Green Initiative and was a Founding Member and Secretary of the Executive Committee for the Oversight of the Sustainability of the Red Sea, reflecting her sustained focus on marine ecosystem protection and the advancement of the Blue Economy. Dr. Ficociello has represented the Kingdom at international forums, including the UN Climate Change Conference, UN Ocean Conference and led the Saudi Ocean 20 delegation to the G20.

"It is an honor to join the Saudi Red Sea Authority at this pivotal stage in its journey. SRSA has a critical role in enabling a world-class coastal tourism sector that is safe, well-governed, and investment-ready, while protecting the Red Sea's unique marine ecosystems," said Dr. Ficociello. "I look forward to working with our stakeholders across government and industry to strengthen regulatory excellence, embed sustainability and resilience across the sector, and advance the Kingdom's ambitions for responsible coastal tourism and the Blue Economy."

SRSA also expressed its sincere appreciation to outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammad Ali Al-Nasser for his leadership over the past four years. During his tenure, Mr. Al-Nasser played a central role in laying SRSA's foundations, supporting the establishment of SRSA's operating model, advancing its regulatory and institutional capabilities, and strengthening integration with national partners to accelerate the development of coastal tourism.

Maritime Professional Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime

Related Logistics News

Crude, Gas Tankers Depart From Iranian Ports Despite...
© American Association of Port Authorities

Congressman Mike Ezell Receives AAPA’s 2026 Port Person of...

Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions
Image courtesy Fincantieri/Norwegian Cruise Line

Fincantieri Delivers Norwegian Luna Cruise Vessel
© all about ports

New "all about ports" Conference Highlights Port...
© Alexander / Adobe Stock

EU Unveils Ports Strategy

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

QatarEnergy Leases 10 LNG Tankers Amid Production Halt

QatarEnergy Leases 10 LNG Tankers Amid Production Halt

Crude, Gas Tankers Depart From Iranian Ports Despite Conflict

Crude, Gas Tankers Depart From Iranian Ports Despite Conflict

Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello Appointed as Saudi Red Sea Authority Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello Appointed as Saudi Red Sea Authority Chief Executive Officer

Maritime Insurance Surges as Iran Conflict Expands

Maritime Insurance Surges as Iran Conflict Expands

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

As flights to the Middle East cease, governments plan repatriation
Russian Urals oil prices top Brent for the first time on Indian market, traders claim
As planes grounded by the Middle East conflict, South Asia is awash with fast fashion clothing