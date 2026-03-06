Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello Appointed as Saudi Red Sea Authority Chief Executive Officer

The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) announced the appointment of Dr. Maryam Ali Ficociello as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 22nd, 2026. Her appointment marks a new phase in the Authority's continued mandate to regulate and enable navigational and marine tourism activities across the Kingdom's Red Sea.

Dr. Ficociello brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning governance, risk management, resilience, and compliance across public and private sectors, including state-owned entities.

Most recently, Dr. Ficociello served as the Group Chief Governance Officer at Red Sea Global, where she led the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Division. Her extensive expertise in executive leadership has positioned her as a key advisor on sustainability and ESG matters.

In addition to her professional background, Dr. Ficociello is a dedicated sailor and avid diver, with a profound passion for the oceans. Her love for the marine environment drives her commitment to preserving marine ecosystems and promoting sustainable practices.

She has actively contributed to national initiatives and frameworks, including support on various sustainability targets of the Saudi Green Initiative and was a Founding Member and Secretary of the Executive Committee for the Oversight of the Sustainability of the Red Sea, reflecting her sustained focus on marine ecosystem protection and the advancement of the Blue Economy. Dr. Ficociello has represented the Kingdom at international forums, including the UN Climate Change Conference, UN Ocean Conference and led the Saudi Ocean 20 delegation to the G20.

"It is an honor to join the Saudi Red Sea Authority at this pivotal stage in its journey. SRSA has a critical role in enabling a world-class coastal tourism sector that is safe, well-governed, and investment-ready, while protecting the Red Sea's unique marine ecosystems," said Dr. Ficociello. "I look forward to working with our stakeholders across government and industry to strengthen regulatory excellence, embed sustainability and resilience across the sector, and advance the Kingdom's ambitions for responsible coastal tourism and the Blue Economy."

SRSA also expressed its sincere appreciation to outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mohammad Ali Al-Nasser for his leadership over the past four years. During his tenure, Mr. Al-Nasser played a central role in laying SRSA's foundations, supporting the establishment of SRSA's operating model, advancing its regulatory and institutional capabilities, and strengthening integration with national partners to accelerate the development of coastal tourism.