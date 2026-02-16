dteq Appoints Hagen Hennig as President

Effective February 1, 2026, Hagen Hennig has taken over the role of President of dteq Transport Engineering Solutions (dteq).

Hennig joined dteq in 2017 as Port Captain and was appointed Technical Director in 2022. He is a certified Master Mariner and Port Captain, holding a diploma in maritime transport as well as an M.Sc. in maritime management. With over 17 years of practical experience in transport engineering and project logistics, Hennig has a track record of successfully managed and personally accompanied projects and complex shipments of all sizes and weights destined for sites across the globe.

“It is amazing to see how the role of transport engineering—the innovative ideas, the attention to detail and the focus on safety—has changed the way heavy cargo is delivered," said Hennig. "Projects and cargo requirements are getting more complex, with clients requiring transport engineering from the earliest stages onward."