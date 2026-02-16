Subscribe
Search

Singapore Marine Fuel Sales Up 17%

February 16, 2026

Copyright anekoho/AdobeStock
Copyright anekoho/AdobeStock

Marine fuel sales at the world's largest bunker hub of Singapore posted a strong start to 2026, driven by healthy demand and higher price premiums, based on port data and trade sources.

January 2026 volumes totalled 5.23 million metric tons, up 16.5% year-on-year (YoY), though easing from the record monthly highs of 5.51 million tons in December, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed.

Container throughput at Singapore dipped 0.7% from the prior month to 3.89 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in January, while vessel calls for bunkering held firm, climbing 1.5% to 3,778 calls, per MPA data.

Bunker market sources in Singapore said that spot demand was largely healthy in January this year, which is also typically a strong month for seasonal demand ahead of Lunar New Year.

Volumes for 0.5% low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) totalled 2.56 million tons in January, down 9.5% from December but higher year-on-year, while high-sulphur marine fuel volumes were up 2.0% from December at 2.16 million tons.

Barging schedules were overall tighter, which in turn propped up price premiums that have been stagnant for many months, some traders said.
Singapore delivered-basis bunker premiums for prompt deliveries rose to above $20 a metric ton to cargo quotes by end-January, compared with low $10s in early-January, according to market sources.

Meanwhile, marine gasoil sales dipped slightly month-on-month, down 2.3% at 404,100 tons.

Sales of alternative fuels retreated, with marine biofuel volumes sliding 33.9% to 60,200 tons in January, while liquefied natural gas bunker sales fell 22.0% to 42,600 tons.

Some industry observers have warned that the delay in a formal net-zero framework for shipping could dampen uptake of low-carbon marine fuels, though shipping companies and suppliers have said they will stay the course for green investments.

(Reuters)

Ports Infrastructure Green Ports Bunker Fuel

Related Logistics News

Copyright Thorsten Schier/AdobeStock

Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM...

$1.2B Invested in German Terminal Upgrade
Copyright Igor Strukov/AdobeStock

Western Bulk Returns to Profit
© Adobe Stock/Henry

Port Milwaukee Experiences Upwards Cargo Growth in 2025
© AD Ports Group

AD Ports Group Secures $115m Financing to Advance Safaga...
© Konecranes

HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

First Crude Oil Cargo From South Sudan Loaded by BB Energy After Legal Dispute

First Crude Oil Cargo From South Sudan Loaded by BB Energy After Legal Dispute

Hapag-Lloyd Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping in $4.2b Deal

Hapag-Lloyd Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping in $4.2b Deal

dteq Appoints Hagen Hennig as President

dteq Appoints Hagen Hennig as President

Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM Acquisition

Container Shipping Consolidation Continues with $4.2B ZIM Acquisition

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The global copper exchange stock tops 1 million tonnes for the first time in 20 years
Latest suspected sabotage attacks during the Olympics cause delays in Italy
Sources: Venezuela's PDVSA sells oil only to companies with individual licenses