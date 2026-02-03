Subscribe
Haskoning Acquires Portwise to accelerate development of smart and green ports

February 3, 2026

From left to right: Arjan van der Pal, Michiel de Jong, Jon Robinson, Mark Wootton, Klaas Pieter van Til, Frank Wetzels, Marije Hulshof, Jasper de Wit, Yvo Saanen, Johan van Voorthuizen, Martijn Coeveld, Willemijn Pols, Erik Oostwegel. © Haskoning/Portwise
From left to right: Arjan van der Pal, Michiel de Jong, Jon Robinson, Mark Wootton, Klaas Pieter van Til, Frank Wetzels, Marije Hulshof, Jasper de Wit, Yvo Saanen, Johan van Voorthuizen, Martijn Coeveld, Willemijn Pols, Erik Oostwegel. © Haskoning/Portwise

International consulting engineering company Haskoning announced the acquisition of Portwise, a consultancy active in planning and simulation of ports and terminals. Portwise is headquartered in the Netherlands and operates globally. 

Portwise adds consultancy knowledge and simulation capabilities that support clients in optimizing their terminal operations through automation and electrification, which require in-depth analysis. Combined with Haskoning’s multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering expertise, the acquisition creates a fully integrated service offering for ports and terminals, allowing for decision support over the assets’ lifecycle.

The companies’ complementary global footprints ensure global expertise with a strong understanding of local markets.

The companies did not disclose financial information about this transaction.

