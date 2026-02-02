Subscribe
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Begins Operating Port of Gothenburg Car Terminal

February 2, 2026

The car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg, as of today called "GIART". Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has started operating the Port of Gothenburg car terminal – now named “Gothenburg International Auto & RoRo Terminal” (GIART). With the terminal, the company aims to develop a regional hub and enhance its logistics network as well as the port’s capacity to deliver efficient, integrated logistics solutions.

The Port of Gothenburg is Scandinavia’s leading hub for vehicle handling. With a prime strategic position, the port's car terminal plays a role in linking the Nordic region with key global markets across Asia, North America, Africa, Australia, and Northern Europe.

The terminal offers full RoRo and terminal handling services, with phased upgrades planned to expand value-added processing. Sustainability is built in from day one, including EV charging infrastructure, and energy-efficient systems.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen's aim of operating GIART is to form a partnership with the Port of Gothenburg, acting as an integrated supply chain partner and making GIART a go-to hub for all carriers and customers.

The contract formally commenced today, February 2, 2026, and runs for 12 years, providing long-term stability and a platform for continued investment in capabilities, sustainability and value-added services.

GIART is one of five terminals for dry goods handling at the Port of Gothenburg, the others being the Port of Gothenburg container terminal operated by APM Terminals, the intra-European RoRo terminal operated by Gothenburg RoRo Terminal, as well as the Germany and Denmark RoPax terminals operated by Stena Line.

GIART at glance:
GIART has two quay positions, 240,000 square meters of terminal space, rail connectivity, and PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) facilities and other equipment. In total, 251,000 new vehicles were handled in the port in 2025.

Ports Terminal Port Car Terminal

