Tech Talk: Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transportation and Construction Engineering, Ltd. (MHI-TC), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has built and completed delivery to Yokohama City of the Mitsubishi Marine Bridge (MMB), a self-propelled mobile seaport passenger boarding bridge (SPBB). Manufactured at MHI's Mihara Machinery Works in Hiroshima Prefecture, the MMB was put into service at Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal on January 13. Capable of connecting to the large cruise ships that dock at Osanbashi, this is MHI-TC's first delivery of a mobile MMB.
The MMB protects passengers from inclement weather and temperature, ensuring safe, secure, and comfortable passenger movement. In addition, passengers do not need to descend to the wharf, enhancing security and making more effective use of wharf space. The autonomous driving function of the mobile MMB was designed by MHI-TC by applying technology developed for the company's fully automated docking system for airport passenger boarding bridges (PBBs). The main characteristics are as follows.
Features of the Mobile MMB
The Port of Yokohama opened in 1859, and the current Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal was completed in 2002. It is the port of registry for the cruise ships ASUKAⅡand ASUKAⅢ, and one of the top ports in Japan for the number of cruise ship visits. Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal is also a tourist attraction, visited by more than three million people annually.
MHI-TC will continue to contribute to the safe and smooth operation of ships through the manufacture and delivery of mobile MMBs.