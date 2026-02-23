Subscribe
Search

CK Hutchison Concessions Annulled for Two Ports Along the Panama Canal

February 23, 2026

© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com
© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama on Monday published in its official gazette a Supreme Court ruling canceling key port contracts held by a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, clearing the way for Maersk's APM Terminals to take over temporarily.

The publication finalizes the legal annulment of concessions for the Balboa and Cristobal terminals near the Panama Canal, which Panama Ports Company (PPC), subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison, had operated for more than two decades.

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has taken possession of both ports by decree to ensure uninterrupted operations, said Alberto Aleman Zubieta, head of the technical team overseeing the transition, after the ruling became final upon publication.

"Two separate contracts are being presented to the Board of Directors of the AMP — one for the Port of Balboa and one for the Port of Cristobal — instead of a single contract for both ports," Aleman Zubieta told a press conference.

Maersk did not immediately have a comment about the matter.

Early in Feburary, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said the government would move forward to formalize an agreement with APM Terminals Panama, a subsidiary of Danish shipping group Maersk, to manage and control the ports once the ruling became legally binding.

Mulino said the arrangement would remain in place while the state develops a new long-term concession framework to be awarded in the future.

"The moment the official gazette publishes the court's ruling Panama Ports loses control of the ports," political analyst Jose Stoute told Reuters.

The ruling issued in late January came amid growing U.S.-China rivalry over global trade routes and marks a win for Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed to curb Chinese influence over the Panama Canal, which carries about 5% of global maritime trade.

(Reuters)

Legal Ports Port Legal Beat

Related Logistics News

Source: Fednav

Partners Study Year-Round Shipping from Canada’s Churchill...
© Matyas Rehak / Adobe Stock

Indigenous Protesters Occupy Cargill's Santarem Port...
The port’s Chief Operating Officer, Joseph P. “Joe” Ruddy, was given Signal Mutual’s Executive Leadership Award in recognition of the effort to instill a culture of safety throughout The Port of Virginia. © Port of Virginia

Port of Virginia Recognized for Strengthened Safety...
© Adobe Stock/robnaw

UK Maritime Agency Report Warning Shots Fired at Yemen...
© Port of Klaipėda

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing...
© Port of Bilbao

2027 Set as Operational Start of Petronor E-Fuels Plant at...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

CK Hutchison Concessions Annulled for Two Ports Along the Panama Canal

CK Hutchison Concessions Annulled for Two Ports Along the Panama Canal

US Diesel Exports Hit High as Europe Strengthens Sanctions Against Russian Oil

US Diesel Exports Hit High as Europe Strengthens Sanctions Against Russian Oil

Organizations Release Joint Support Statement on Maritime Labour Convention 20th Anniversary

Organizations Release Joint Support Statement on Maritime Labour Convention 20th Anniversary

The Swedish Club Reports 99% Retention, Increased Tonnage at 2026 Renewal

The Swedish Club Reports 99% Retention, Increased Tonnage at 2026 Renewal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

The terminals in Greece will supply Ukraine with at least 75 mcm LNG by March
Sources say DAE Capital is close to a deal with Macquarie Airfinance to purchase aircraft leasing company.
El Mencho, the Mexican cartel leader killed by military raid