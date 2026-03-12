Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

Oman's civil defence is working on containing a fire in fuel tanks at the country's Salalah port, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday, after drones struck oil storage facilities at the port.

The state news agency, citing Oman's civil defence, said that containing the fire "might take time", without providing further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman's state TV said that drones struck fuel tanks in the port. Oman's state news agency said, citing an energy ministry official, that there has been no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum derivatives in the country.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said that oil storage facilities were struck in the Omani port on Wednesday. No damage to merchant vessels was reported, Ambrey said.

Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday that all operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman have been paused until further notice.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Oman's sultan in a phone call that the incident regarding Salalah port will be investigated, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

A readout of a phone call between the two leaders provided by Oman's state news agency said Oman's sultan expressed dissatisfaction and condemnation of attacks on Oman, without referring to the attack on the Omani port.

Reuters confirmed the location as Salalah Port in Raysut from a video circulating on social media by the road layout, silos and utility poles matching file and satellite imagery of the area.





