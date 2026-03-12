marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

March 12, 2026

(Credit: Screenshots/Social Media)
(Credit: Screenshots/Social Media)

Oman's civil defence is working on containing a fire in fuel tanks at the country's Salalah port, Oman's state news agency reported on Wednesday, after drones struck oil storage facilities at the port.

The state news agency, citing Oman's civil defence, said that containing the fire "might take time", without providing further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman's state TV said that drones struck fuel tanks in the port. Oman's state news agency said, citing an energy ministry official, that there has been no disruption to the continuity of oil supplies or petroleum derivatives in the country.

British maritime security firm Ambrey said that oil storage facilities were struck in the Omani port on Wednesday. No damage to merchant vessels was reported, Ambrey said.

Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday that all operations at the Port of Salalah in Oman have been paused until further notice.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told Oman's sultan in a phone call that the incident regarding Salalah port will be investigated, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

A readout of a phone call between the two leaders provided by Oman's state news agency said Oman's sultan expressed dissatisfaction and condemnation of attacks on Oman, without referring to the attack on the Omani port.

Reuters confirmed the location as Salalah Port in Raysut from a video circulating on social media by the road layout, silos and utility poles matching file and satellite imagery of the area.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Jana Choukeir and Tala Ramadan and Menna Alaa El-Din and Yomna Ehab; Additional reporting by Fernando Robles and Marine Delrue; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan and Will Dunham)

Ports Government Update Middle East Coastal/Inland Shipping Oil and Gas War

Related Logistics News

Source: Royal Thai Navy

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front...
© negoworks / Adobe Stock

Chubb to Serve as Lead US Insurer for Gulf Shipping Amid...
Copyright Maritime Art Blog/AdobeStock

ZIM Navigates Cooling Container Markets, Hapag-Lloyd Deal...
© Sashkin / Adobe Stock

Oil Output Cut Across the Middle East
© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

China in Talks with Iran on Safe Passage
© Mariusz / Adobe Stock

MSC to Offload All Cargo Bound for Gulf

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front Lines

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front Lines

FMC Issues Warning on Strait of Hormuz Surcharges

FMC Issues Warning on Strait of Hormuz Surcharges

Chubb to Serve as Lead US Insurer for Gulf Shipping Amid Iran War

Chubb to Serve as Lead US Insurer for Gulf Shipping Amid Iran War

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Honda reports a $3.6 billion loss for the year due to rising costs of EV restructuring
Honda reports a loss of up to $3.5 billion in its fiscal year 2019 as it evaluates its EV strategy
DHL Express maintains investment plans in Middle East despite the war