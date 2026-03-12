Exmar Deploys NexusWave Across Fleet

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, is rolling out NexusWave across Exmar’s growing fleet of gas carriers to meet the Belgian shipping company’s evolving commercial and crew connectivity demands.

With the tech adoption, Exmar is seeking to close the gap between its ship- and shore-based teams while enhancing seafarer welfare on board its vessels. NexusWave fully managed connectivity service intelligently bonds multiple network underlays (GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band) to help ensure a consistent uninterrupted connection. For Exmar , this preserves business continuity and seafarer well-being, preventing costly operational delays and supporting crew retention.

With NexusWave now active on part of the fleet, the company is already seeing enhanced ship-to-shore collaboration and more reliable access to business-critical applications, such as seamless video conferencing and real-time communications. Crew welfare remains central to EXMAR, and seafarers get access to free, unlimited data to enjoy in their spare time. Exmar also reports that upgrading to NexusWave will reduce fleetwide operating expenditure by 20% by consolidating connectivity under a single provider.

“Inmarsat’s understanding of our business needs, its round-the-clock global support offering, and its commitment to developing services in line with evolving requirements were all key factors in our decision to upgrade our fleet to NexusWave," said David de Roock, IT Director, Exmar. "The solution gives us the reliability, performance and security we need to operate efficiently, while also meaningfully enhancing life onboard for our crews.”