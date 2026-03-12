marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Exmar Deploys NexusWave Across Fleet

March 12, 2026

Image courtesy Exmar
Image courtesy Exmar

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, is rolling out NexusWave across Exmar’s growing fleet of gas carriers to meet the Belgian shipping company’s evolving commercial and crew connectivity demands.

With the tech adoption, Exmar is seeking to close the gap between its ship- and shore-based teams while enhancing seafarer welfare on board its vessels. NexusWave fully managed connectivity service intelligently bonds multiple network underlays (GX Ka-band, LEO, LTE and L-band) to help ensure a consistent uninterrupted connection. For Exmar , this preserves business continuity and seafarer well-being, preventing costly operational delays and supporting crew retention.

With NexusWave now active on part of the fleet, the company is already seeing enhanced ship-to-shore collaboration and more reliable access to business-critical applications, such as seamless video conferencing and real-time communications. Crew welfare remains central to EXMAR, and seafarers get access to free, unlimited data to enjoy in their spare time. Exmar also reports that upgrading to NexusWave will reduce fleetwide operating expenditure by 20% by consolidating connectivity under a single provider.

“Inmarsat’s understanding of our business needs, its round-the-clock global support offering, and its commitment to developing services in line with evolving requirements were all key factors in our decision to upgrade our fleet to NexusWave," said David de Roock, IT Director, Exmar. "The solution gives us the reliability, performance and security we need to operate efficiently, while also meaningfully enhancing life onboard for our crews.”

Technology Digitalization Connectivity Satellite Communication

Related Logistics News

Source: Royal Thai Navy

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front...
Source: FMC

FMC Issues Warning on Strait of Hormuz Surcharges
© VanderWolf Images / Adobe Stock

MSC Secures 45‑Year Lagos Port Concession

Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward
© Anschütz

Anschütz Delivers SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

MSC Group Inks Agreement for Snake Island Port

MSC Group Inks Agreement for Snake Island Port

Exmar Deploys NexusWave Across Fleet

Exmar Deploys NexusWave Across Fleet

New ISO Vessel Hull Cleaning Standard Published

New ISO Vessel Hull Cleaning Standard Published

MacGregor Launches Balanced Lashing System

MacGregor Launches Balanced Lashing System

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Iranian oil continues to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, even as Gulf neighboring countries' exports are shut
Ukrainian drones strike oil hub in Russia’s Krasnodar Region
IEA: Russia's oil exports and revenue have been at their lowest level since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.