Anschütz Delivers SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System for First Newbuild Tanker

Anschütz has successfully delivered and commissioned its SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System (INS) on the first newbuild tanker constructed for German Tanker Shipping GmbH & Co.KG at Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd (XSI).

TMS Seadevil, handed over in January, is the lead vessel in a program of six modern 41,000 dwt oil and chemical tankers for global deployment and demanding commercial operations.

The tankers are designed to support safe navigation in restricted waters, precise maneuvering in ports and terminals and reliable global operations under varying environmental conditions. These requirements set high expectations for the bridge systems and integrated navigation technology on board.

The SYNAPSIS navigation solution for the newbuild series covers all core navigation and steering components required for modern tanker operations. The equipment includes:

Next-generation solid-state radars, making the newbuilds among the first commercial vessels to be equipped with Anschütz’s latest radar technology

Seven multifunctional workstations for ECDIS, chart radar and conning in customer-specific combinations, including two dedicated wing consoles

A chart station with a 42-inch display for enhanced situational awareness

The NautoPilot 5400 autopilot, supporting precise and energy‑efficient steering

A dual Standard 30 MF maintenance-free gyro compass system

The SYNAPSIS architecture provides a uniform operational concept across all workstations, centralized system monitoring and consistent data integrity across the bridge. Solid-state radars further enhance target detection and reduce maintenance requirements.

The design and implementation of the navigation system were carried out in coordination between stakeholders in Germany and China. The Anschütz office in Shanghai worked directly with the bridge integrator Eastone and XSI throughout the project, overseeing detailed engineering, project execution and on-site installation of the SYNAPSIS INS.

With the successful delivery and installation of the INS on the first tanker, the navigation system program is now fully underway. Integration and delivery activities for the subsequent vessels will continue throughout the construction schedule at XSI and are supported by the Anschütz team in Shanghai.