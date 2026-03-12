marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

MacGregor Launches Balanced Lashing System

March 12, 2026

Image courtesy MacGregor
Image courtesy MacGregor

MacGregor has launched its new Balanced Lashing System, a solution designed to solve the long-standing industry challenge of uneven load distribution in container ship lashings.

On conventional container ships, lashings often share loads unevenly, with upper lashings bearing the majority of the stress while lower lashings operate at only about half of their safe capacity. The Balanced Lashing System changes this dynamic by using proven elastic elements, materials used successfully for decades in hatch cover bearing pads, to distribute forces evenly across the entire lashing system.

Key Benefits of the Balanced Lashing System for shipowners:
•Increased Payload: By evening out component stress, shipowners can achieve significantly better stack weights, enabling the loading of up to 10% more cargo on deck.
•Enhanced Safety: The system reduces the risk of broken container corners and lashing bar failures by eliminating peak loads on the upper turnbuckles.
•Operational Resilience: The integrated elastic elements act as shock absorbers, smoothening vertical impact forces caused by a ship’s rolling in extreme sea states.
•Simplicity and Efficiency: For existing vessels, the upgrade requires no hot works; operators simply need to replace the upper turnbuckle.

"Our Balanced Lashing System answers the critical question of whether to prioritise safety or capacity by delivering both," says Magnus Sjöberg, Executive Vice President, MacGregor. "It allows for a more intuitive lashing process while simultaneously boosting the vessel's earning potential."

The system has already undergone two years of successful onboard testing with major partners. Far from a concept, it is already in active commercial service and has been ordered for over 100 forthcoming ships.

The Balanced Lashing System is now available for all container ships larger than 5,000 TEU equipped with external lashing systems. It has already received class approvals from Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), with Lloyd's Register (LR) approval currently in process.

Technology Marine Equipment Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Courtesy of Seatrade Cruise Global

Cruise Shipping: Seatrade Cruise Global Debuts Wellness...
Another milestone came with the commissioning of Trapananda, the first fully electric tug operating in Latin America. The vessel entered service in Puerto Chacabuco, Chile, marking an important step in the company’s broader sustainability strategy. Image courtesy SAAM

Towage Giant Delivers Record Results, Eyes Global...
Source: MOL

Japan and New Zealand Plan Hydrogen Corridor
© eyewave / Adobe Stock

About 10% of Global Container Fleet Caught in Hormuz...
© Liebherr

Hartman Seatrade Adds Two Liebherr LS 250 Ship Cranes to...
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum News
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

James Fisher Marine Services Group Builds Momentum for 2026

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

Oman Battles Fire at Salalah Port After Drone Strike

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front Lines

Six Vessels Attacked as War Puts Merchant Ships on Front Lines

FMC Issues Warning on Strait of Hormuz Surcharges

FMC Issues Warning on Strait of Hormuz Surcharges

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Beijing to send first train to Pyongyang for six years as neighbors revive link
State rail company reports that grain deliveries from Ukraine to ports have risen 10% in March.
Air New Zealand cuts flights due to fuel price hike.