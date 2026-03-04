marine link image
TII SCHEUERLE Furthers Development of Self Propelled Modular Transporter

March 4, 2026

The TPMS monitors tire pressure of SPMT modules in real time. © TII SCHEUERLE
TII SCHEUERLE, a leading manufacturer and inventor of the Self Propelled Modular Transporter (SPMT), continues to strengthen the technological leadership of its flagship product. Building on previous technologies such as the telematics and fleet management system SCHEUERLE Connect, the company has now introduced a range of new digital and safety-focused features.

The new COG Easy Mode system makes it easier for operators to evaluate complex load conditions. By directly displaying tipping lines on the vehicle screen, the center of gravity of the loaded SPMT is continuously monitored. In combination with SCHEUERLE Connect, relevant status information can be recorded and analyzed. When appropriately equipped, live streaming of the display content is also available. This reduces the risk of tipping, helps prevent potential structural damage, and enhances overall operational safety. Operators gain an intuitive tool that visualizes shifts in load conditions, contributing to a higher level of system safety.

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) continuously monitors the tire pressure of all SPMT modules in real time. Pressure deviations are immediately detected and visualized directly on the display of the respective module as well as via SCHEUERLE Connect. This eliminates the need for manual inspections, reduces set-up times and improves the overall lifespan of the tires because they are kept within the optimal operating window. Drivers and fleet managers benefit from full transparency regarding tire condition while simultaneously improving day-to-day operational safety.

By enabling users to carry out software updates independently, TII SCHEUERLE has simplified the software maintenance of SPMT vehicles. Updates are delivered over-the-air and can easily be installed regardless of location, infrastructure, or service hours. This ensures vehicles continuously receive new features and performance enhancements even after delivery, without requiring an on-site service technician. Critical updates are available immediately, without taking the vehicle out of operation. The result is an SPMT that remains sustainably up to date.

All new features of the current release can be fully integrated into SCHEUERLE Connect (already included the Advanced Package and upwards) and are therefore part of TII SCHEUERLE's digital machine cloud. As a result, this allows all relevant operational data of the new features to be centrally viewed, analyzed and evaluated in the long term. Whether monitoring center of gravity data through COG Easy Mode or reviewing tire pressure values from the TPMS, operators gain complete transparency into critical vehicle and condition data,.

