marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

DRIFT Energy, Enapter to Develop Marinized Electrolyzer Technology for Offshore Hydrogen

March 3, 2026

© DRIFT Energy
© DRIFT Energy

DRIFT Energy, a leader in ocean-based renewable energy, has signed a collaboration agreement with Enapter to adapt the design of their Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyzer technology for deployment at sea. The agreement was formalized during a visit by DRIFT’s CEO, Ben Medland, to Enapter’s production facility in Pisa, Italy, this week.

The partnership will accelerate development of the energy storage element of DRIFT’s technology ecosystem, paving the way for the production of over 30 energy ships currently on the company’s order book. Additionally, the technology will be available for other marine-based applications, including offshore wind, where the partners have identified strong potential for a mid-sized electrolyzer unit to produce green hydrogen offshore.

Enapter is a market leader in commercialized AEM Electrolysers and is at the forefront of research and development for AEM electrolysis, a type of water electrolysis technology used to produce green hydrogen. Marinization involves adapting the materials and components of the electrolyzer unit for use in a challenging marine environment. The design of Enapter’s AEM electrolyzer will be tailored to withstand vessel motions and delivered in a form factor suitable for ship installation.

Enapter’s headquarters are in Germany, with operations and a production facility in Pisa, Italy, where the main body of development work for this project will take place.

DRIFT chose Enapter for their electrolyzer stacks’ robust design, which incorporates inbuilt redundancy essential for demanding offshore applications. The two companies are collaborating with classification societies to meet marine certification requirements and anticipate that the first unit suitable for maritime deployment will be ready in 2027.

Technology Offshore Industry News Activity Hydrogen Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Related Logistics News

© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Saudi Arabia Tries to Divert Oil to Red Sea
© Adobe Stock/Flavijus Piliponis

Greece Calls for Protection of Shipping, Seafarers Amidst...
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control...
(Credit: Seatrium)

Seatrium Targets $40M Cost Savings in Continued Divestment...
MOL's dual-fuel ro/pax Sunflower Pirka has a carbon footprint 35% lower than that of her predecessor. Image courtesy MOL

Ferries: A Boost to Japan’s Long-Haul Ferry Fleet
Source: ABS Consulting

Digital Threatscape is Rapidly Evolving for Global Energy...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

MSC to Offload All Cargo Bound for Gulf

MSC to Offload All Cargo Bound for Gulf

Saudi Arabia Tries to Divert Oil to Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Tries to Divert Oil to Red Sea

London Marine Insurance Market Widens Risk Zone in Middle East

London Marine Insurance Market Widens Risk Zone in Middle East

Greece Calls for Protection of Shipping, Seafarers Amidst Escalating Iran Conflict

Greece Calls for Protection of Shipping, Seafarers Amidst Escalating Iran Conflict

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

US lawmakers criticize State Dept for not helping Americans trapped in Mideast during Iran war
NTSB: Waymo robotaxis passed illegally stopped school buses, according to new incidents
MongoDB shares plunge 27% due to weak cloud growth and muted forecast