marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

March 4, 2026

A Quick Q&A with Port of the Future Founder and Event Director Kevin Clement on key differentiators and the value of attending, exhibiting and speaking at Port of the Future 2026:

Q: What inspired the creation of the Port of the Future Conference?

The idea started in 2019 with Dr. Tony Ambler at the University of Houston. The vision was to create an annual event focused on the future of ports—one that would connect the maritime industry with universities, promote new research, and encourage innovative thinking around port technology and operations.

Q: What makes the Port of the Future Conference different from other maritime events?

From day one, the focus has been on forward-looking technologies—AI, automation, digitalization, robotics, and simulation—and how they can help close the operational efficiency gap between many U.S. ports and the world’s most advanced facilities.

Q: Sustainability is a major industry focus today. How does the event address that?

Decarbonization has been a core theme since the beginning. Tracks like Decarbonization and Alternate Fuels and Port Energy and Sustainability are staples of the program, highlighting the efforts of ports and shipping companies working to reduce their carbon footprint.

Q: Is the conference primarily focused on the U.S. market?

Not at all. The event has always had a global perspective. We regularly feature port projects, technology initiatives, and policy insights from across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Q: What can attendees expect from the program format?
Clement: It’s designed to be highly practical and engaging. We run nine conference tracks covering the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities, with keynotes, case studies, panels, interviews, and live technology demonstrations.

Q: The event is known for its speakers. Who has participated in the past?

We’ve had an incredible lineup over the years—people like former U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral James Loy, former CBP Commissioner Alan Bersin, Suez Canal Economic Zone Chairman Waleid Gamal El Din, maritime economist John D. McKown, and senior leaders from ports, government, and industry worldwide.

Q: You made a notable change to the speaker model. Why?

After three years we eliminated the “pay-to-speak” model. That opened the door for start-ups, think tanks, and research labs—groups that often drive the most innovative ideas. Today speakers can participate at no cost.

Q: How do you ensure strong port participation?

We offer complimentary representation for one delegate from each port. The goal was to bring together at least 50 port leaders in one place—and it worked. Over the past four years, we’ve hosted more than 60 port representatives from around the world.

Q: What’s next for the Port of the Future Conference?

 In 2025 the conference transitioned from the University of Houston to New Wave Media. The mission remains the same: bring together innovators, operators, researchers, and policymakers to shape the future of global ports.


Technology Ports Ocean News Events Conference Exhibition

Related Logistics News

(Credit: Port of Fujairah)

Fujairah Bunkering Hit by Fire, Demand Shifts to Other...
(Credit: Fujairah Port)

Fujairah Bunker Prices Surge as Demand Shifts Elsewhere
Duqm port (Credit: Port of Duqm)

Drone Attack Damages Fuel Tank at Oman’s Duqm Port
Copyright be free/AdobeStock

Norwegian Cruise Line Projects Weak Profits
© Harwich Haven Authority

Harwich Haven Authority Named a Finalist for Clean and...
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

DetentionTrackr Debuts AI-Powered Port State Control...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

EU Unveils Ports Strategy

EU Unveils Ports Strategy

Insurance Broker Marsh Meets US Officials to Discuss Iran War

Insurance Broker Marsh Meets US Officials to Discuss Iran War

Exxon to Send its First Fuel Shipment from US Gulf Coast to Australia

Exxon to Send its First Fuel Shipment from US Gulf Coast to Australia

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

Port of the Future 2026: A Look Back, a Path Forward

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Australia expects more flights to Middle East, but situation is volatile
Milei appoints chief Buenos Aires prosecutor as new justice minister
MOL informs EU watchdog of Croatian pipeline operator in dispute over Russian oil transit