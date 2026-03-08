Ports Welcome EU Strategy with Some Reservations

The European Commission launched its EU Ports Strategy on March 4, and Europe’s ports have welcome it, saying it recognizes the vital role ports are playing for Europe’s economy and society.

“The EU Ports Strategy is based on a good understanding of what ports are, what they can do, what they cannot do, what they face, and what is needed. The document shows that the policy is there and the focus should be on implementing this. Ports have their hands full with navigating through the geopolitical volatility the world is going through. Strengthening the competitiveness of ports, giving ports the flexibility to adapt to sudden changes and shocks, and support them in their public tasks are the best way to build resilience,” says Isabelle Ryckbost, ESPO’s Secretary General.

The creation of a specific forum where Member States’ cybersecurity authorities and port authorities can work together with the Commission to assist ports in facing cyber security risks can count on the full support of Europe’s ports.

Yet, while ESPO understands that guidance can help in understanding how horizontal legislation should be interpreted when applied to the port sector, it must not lead to adding an extra layer of criteria and conditions only applicable to ports to the already agreed legislative framework.

Moreover, at a time where Europe is questioning extensive reporting obligations, ESPO believes that mapping exercises should be limited to the cases where it really matters. Such mapping and reporting obligations imply lots of efforts from the Member States, which at the end of the day, may come on the plates of ports.

ESPO sees a need to intensify the dialogue with the Commission and the relevant stakeholders on explaining how the decarbonization of shipping can be encouraged and realized, how the bunkering market can adapt, and what the role of ports is and can be, in view of avoiding false expectations and/or stranded assets.

Private terminal operator group FEPORT also welcomes the adoption of the EU Ports Strategy.

FEPORT Board members, who gathered in Brussels for a meeting on March 5 appreciate the recognition of seaports as strategic entities requiring investments in infrastructure for security of supply, energy transition and military mobility. They also value that the EU Ports Strategy acknowledges the critical role of seaport terminals in investing private capital and boosting the competitiveness of European ports.

The EU Commission’s position on the importance of a stable framework for concession and land lease contracts to attract investment sends a positive signal to the private port sector too. It is also crucial that Member States and port authorities seek a balance between return on investments for private operators and suitable contractual obligations to keep EU ports attractive for private investors.

“These last years, private terminal operators have been increasingly requested to assume responsibilities that extend beyond commercial cargo handling and logistics related operations. They are required to co-finance or fully finance investments related to security infrastructure, scanning equipment to combat drug trafficking, cybersecurity systems, shore-side electrification, and intermodal rail connectivity,” says FEPORT President, Gunther Bonz.

“Economically, this evolution represents a structural redefinition of the model governing private terminals and calls for an evolution of the rules regarding investment and State Aid.”

In this respect, FEPORT welcomes the EU Commission’s decision to review the General Block Exemption Regulation (GBER) and provide further guidance with interpretative clarifications of GBER rules, including for port infrastructure investments. Currently, the port sector is subject to a mosaic of rules, regarding investments, composed of EU Regulations (GBER and TEN-T) and individual State Aid decisions. The framework is fragmented and there are still missing parts in the puzzle.

EU regulatory compliance costs, long permitting procedures, EU ETS for Maritime erode the competitive advantage of EU ports. EU ports are not competing only within the EU Internal market. They are also exposed to fierce competition from non-EU ports. FEPORT urges the EU Commission to translate its awareness about the need to boost the competitiveness of EU ports into concrete actions.

FEPORT thanks the EU Commission for the good cooperation and for its thorough understanding of the evolution of the profile of ports and its implications.





