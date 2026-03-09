marine link image
Semco Maritime, Zamakona Form Las Palmas Shipyard Alliance

March 9, 2026

(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Semco Maritime and Zamakona Yards have formed a strategic alliance to establish Las Palmas Shipyard, a new hub for rig upgrades, vessel maintenance and offshore modification projects in the Canary Islands.

The partnership combines Semco Maritime’s engineering and project execution expertise with Zamakona’s shipyard infrastructure and marine services capabilities. Operations at the Las Palmas facility have already begun.

The shipyard is designed to support rig owners, offshore operators and special vessel clients by providing integrated services covering upgrades, repairs and modification projects from a single location.

The facility is positioned to support offshore operations in the Atlantic, West Africa and Europe. It offers deepwater quaysides with depths of up to 22 meters capable of accommodating large offshore rigs and vessels.

The yard includes more than 650 meters of quay length, shore power connections, about 15,000 square meters of outdoor storage space and 4,000 square meters of indoor workshop and office facilities.

Additional infrastructure includes heavy lifting equipment such as two 50-ton overhead cranes and three five-ton cranes, along with workshops designed to support complex offshore upgrades and modification work.

The alliance will provide services including rig upgrades, life extension programs, vessel repair and modernisation, engineering, fabrication and installation works, as well as electrical, automation and safety system upgrades.

The companies said the partnership aims to accelerate project delivery, reduce costs and provide a coordinated service platform for complex offshore and marine projects.

“Las Palmas Shipyard is located at the very heart of the Atlantic and brings together more than 50 years of experience in the energy and marine industries. We are aligning Semco Maritime’s expertise in complex project integration and execution with Zamakona’s long standing marine heritage and yard capabilities to form a unique alliance that offers world class solutions delivered directly at the quayside,” said Nikolaj Vejlgaard, Senior Vice President, Rig and Marine at Semco Maritime.

Shipbuilding Ports Vessels Industry News Activity Europe Rigs Shipyards

