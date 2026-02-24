Dajin Signs Up Polish Shipyard for Nordseecluster B Foundation Kits

Dajin Offshore has signed a $13.1 million contract with Poland’s state-owned Szczecin Shipyard Wulkan to fabricate at least 40 ready-to-install internal platform sets for foundations for the Nordseecluster B offshore wind project in the German North Sea.

Production is scheduled to begin at the end of February 2026, with around 200 people expected to be directly and indirectly involved in the project at the shipyard and in the surrounding area, including engineering staff, workers and suppliers.

Dajin Offshore, described as China’s largest private manufacturer of offshore wind foundations, said its involvement reflects ongoing cooperation with European developers and subcontractors and its continued integration into the European offshore wind market.

The agreement with Szczecin Shipyard Wulkan, owned by the Polish State Treasury, is aimed at strengthening industrial cooperation within the European offshore wind supply chain. The shipyard, located on a 45-hectare site along the Oder River, has infrastructure dedicated to large-scale steel structures and is developing offshore wind as a strategic growth area.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project of RWE, which holds 51%, and Norges Bank Investment Management, which holds 49%. RWE is responsible for construction and operations throughout the lifecycle of the wind farms.

The project is located about 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German Exclusive Economic Zone and combines several wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea.

With a planned total capacity of up to 1.6 GW, Nordseecluster is expected to generate enough renewable electricity to supply the equivalent of around 1.6 million German homes. The development is being implemented in two phases, with Nordseecluster B scheduled to begin commercial operations from the start of 2029.

“This contract confirms Dajin’s long-term commitment to cooperation with European partners. Through our collaboration with Wulkan, we aim to share knowledge, industry standards and practical experience gained in international offshore wind projects. Strengthening local competencies today will support the development of the supply chain for future Polish wind farms,” said Adam Kowalski, Dajin’s Head of Supply Chain Management.