American Great Lakes Ports Launch Study to Expand Cargo Shipments

The American Great Lakes Ports Association (AGLPA), including members Ports of Indiana, the Illinois International Port District (IIPD), and Port Milwaukee, in partnership with the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation (GLS), announced today that they will begin a comprehensive market analysis aimed at expanding cargo movement between the Great Lakes and Inland Waterways system.

Together, the Great Lakes and Inland Waterways move close to 700 million tons of cargo each year, supporting critical American industries including steelmaking, agriculture, energy, manufacturing, and other cargo. At the intersection of these two systems is one of the most important industrial and freight hubs in the United States. Despite being two of the world’s busiest inland shipping corridors, only a small percentage of cargo currently moves between the Great Lakes and inland rivers.

The study will examine opportunities to increase waterborne commerce by leveraging this river–lake connection, evaluating market demand, identifying promising cargo flows, and exploring the infrastructure and operational needs required to support greater integration.

“In alignment with President Trump and Transportation Secretary Duffy’s commitment to strengthening U.S. supply chains, we recognize that enhancing the connection between the Great Lakes and our Inland Waterways is a vital step toward securing America’s big and beautiful economic future. By improving the flow of goods—especially the exports that power the Heartland—we’re not only boosting economic growth today but reinforcing our nation’s long-term competitiveness for generations to come,” said Mike McCoshen, GLS Administrator.

AGLPA President, Captain Paul C. LaMarre III, said, “For too long, the connection between the Great Lakes and the Inland Waterways has been an underutilized asset in America’s freight network. This study will help identify the cargoes, markets, and infrastructure needed to make river–lake shipping more efficient and commercially viable. AGLPA and our member ports are committed to a data-driven approach that strengthens maritime commerce and reinforces our region’s vital role in the nation’s supply chains.”

The study’s local match is being provided by the three major Lake Michigan ports in Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. These states account for 65% of the economic activity related to U.S. Great Lakes shipping and also handle millions of tons via river barge moving through the Chicago shipping canal and the Mississippi River system.

“We’re excited to join this unprecedented partnership to explore how we can better connect two of the busiest inland shipping corridors in the world,” said Ports of Indiana CEO Jody Peacock. “Maritime transportation can be further leveraged in the megaregion formed by Chicago, Milwaukee, and Northwest Indiana to improve freight transportation, lower emissions, reduce highway congestion, and grow economies throughout the Great Lakes and inland waterways systems.”

“The Port of Chicago already moves more than 13 million tons of cargo through the port,” said Erik Varela, Executive Director of the IIPD.

“Increasing river–lake cargo flows would not only create significant economic opportunity for our region and the country but will also do so in the most energy efficient manner.”

“Port Milwaukee is the northern most approved point on the Great Lakes with access to the Inland River System and plays a key role in serving manufacturers, agribusiness, and distributors across the Upper Midwest,” said Benjamin Timm, Port Director at Port Milwaukee. “This study will help us identify new ways to move cargo efficiently and strengthen our role in the national freight network.”

Conducted by CPCS Transcom Inc. in collaboration with the AGLPA, GLS, and member ports, the study will identify opportunities to expand cargo movements between barges and lake vessels, assess operational and infrastructure needs, and outline strategies to enhance the efficiency and viability of transloading operations.

It will also examine how expanded maritime service could improve supply chain reliability, support key industries, create jobs, and relieve pressure on congested highway corridors.



