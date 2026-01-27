Subscribe
Chartwell Marine Secures Design Contract for Island Community Ferry

January 27, 2026

© Chartwell Marine

Chartwell Marine, a leader in vessel design, has been appointed to design a new ferry for a rural island community. The vessel is scheduled to enter construction in early 2026 – with the boat yard currently being selected with Chartwell’s support – and enter operation in 2027.  

Due to the islands’ remote location and unique environment, travel is particularly challenging, requiring versatile vessels capable of navigating choppy waters and operating within limited port infrastructure. For years, the current ferry has been a critical ‘lifeline’ for the local community, enabling them to go about their daily lives.  

However, changes to the local environment, coupled with the growing needs of the population, mean a new, more capable vessel is now required. Designed in close collaboration with the ferry operator and local stakeholders, Chartwell has created a ferry with a customized, robust catamaran hull and a hybrid propulsion system. This will enable it to efficiently carry up to 100 passengers and cargo around the islands in an environmentally friendly way, helping to preserve their remote beauty.

The vessel is IMO Tier 3 emissions-compliant and capable of operating on full electric power, reducing emissions and noise pollution while helping to protect the islands’ environment. It will also cut the existing transit time around the islands to under one hour.  

Since the appointment of Christophe Rident to lead Chartwell’s ferry business in 2024, the project pipeline has gained strong momentum, with the team selected to design multiple ferries. This growth is set to continue throughout 2026 and into 2027.

