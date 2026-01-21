Subscribe
Search

AD Ports Strengthens Offshore Wind Push with Spanish Shipyard Acquisition

January 21, 2026

(Credit: AD Ports)
(Credit: AD Ports)

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, via its subsidiary SAFEEN Drydocks, has acquired full ownership of Balenciaga Astilleros Shipyard in Spain for a total consideration of $13.1, consolidating the group’s operations in Spain and the Mediterranean and supporting its expansion in the offshore wind sector.

SAFEEN Drydocks, part of Noatum Maritime, acquired the Basque-region shipyard, which will be renamed Balenciaga Shipyard, adding nearly a century of shipbuilding experience and advanced infrastructure to AD Ports Group’s portfolio.

The facility includes two drydocks, a 105-metre slipway, and manufacturing and fabrication facilities spanning more than 25,000 square meters.

Balenciaga Shipyard is recognized for structural prefabrication of large modules for offshore projects and for building complex vessels, including Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) used as floating bases for offshore wind farms, as well as research vessels, offshore support vessels and specialized tugs.

The acquisition complements AD Ports Group’s recently announced partnership with Masdar to collaborate on offshore wind projects and positions the group to benefit from rising demand for specialized offshore wind vessels, supported by the shipyard’s proximity to the North Sea and European markets.

AD Ports Group said the deal is expected to create more than 50 skilled jobs and support an existing pipeline of specialized vessel projects, alongside work for SAFEEN Drydocks, international partners and the group’s own fleet requirements.

“This acquisition is a testament to our strategy of targeted international expansion and portfolio diversification. Balenciaga Shipyard’s expertise in advanced vessel construction, particularly for the offshore wind sector, will enable us to further our ambitions while facilitating knowledge transfer and best practice adoption across SAFEEN Drydocks.

“Integrating one of Spain’s most advanced shipyards into our portfolio strengthens our capabilities to support the global clean energy transition while contributing to the creation of high-value jobs and economic opportunity in key markets,” said Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group.

Shipbuilding Ports Vessels Mergers & Acquisitions Middle East Renewable Energy Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Offshore Wind SOVs

Related Logistics News

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

Worley Joins Australia’s Westport Program as Marine...
Union Maritime’s growing fleet of WindWings® powered vessels. Credit: Union Maritime

Union Maritime MR2 Tankers with WindWings Gain SOLAS...
Credit: Ports of Indiana

Ports of Indiana Appoints Brady Jacoba as Chief Commercial...
(Credit: Interreg Øresund-Kattegat-Skagerrak)

EU Backs Øresund CCUS Cross-Border Scheme
© Adobe Stock/Creativa Images

Singapore Posts Record Port Performance in 2025, Looks...
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Sallaum Lines Announces Headquarters Relocation to Limassol, Cyprus

Sallaum Lines Announces Headquarters Relocation to Limassol, Cyprus

IACS Announces Alex Gregg-Smith as Next Chair

IACS Announces Alex Gregg-Smith as Next Chair

MHI-TC Delivers Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge to Yokohama City

MHI-TC Delivers Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge to Yokohama City

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%

China’s Crude Oil Imports Spike 5%

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Huawei criticises EU's plan to phase out high-risk technology
Environmentalists launch legal action against airport expansion in the UK
What plans do shipping companies have for the return of Suez Canal to sea?