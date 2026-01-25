Watch: Los Angeles State of the Port Speech

A record crowd of more than 900 industry and community representatives gathered for the 11th annual State of the Port, where Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka outlined his vision for the future, highlighting “Build Bigger and Build Smarter” investment priorities.

Hosted by the Pacific Merchant Shipping Association since 2016, ticket proceeds from the event have now raised more than $350,000 for local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipients were EXP and the Toberman Neighborhood Center in San Pedro.

Seroka announced the Port handled 10.2 million container units in 2025, the third best in the Port’s 118-year history and the third time exceeding 10 million TEUs.

“Every record set and every bar raised is a direct result of the dedication and commitment of the people who make this port work,” Seroka said. “Cargo remains the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. American farmers, manufacturers, retailers and consumers all depend on how well we move that cargo.”

Seroka highlighted several of the port’s signature infrastructure projects in anticipation of future cargo volume increases. Among these is the proposed Pier 500 Marine Container Terminal, an expansion that would significantly increase the Port’s overall cargo capacity. A Request for Proposals was issued by the port in October to evaluate interest and feasibility of the proposed project.

“Pier 500 would be the first new container terminal to be developed at the Port in a generation,” Seroka said. “We envision it to be the greenest, cleanest terminal in the world. It will be an investment in our workforce, sustainability, resilience and innovation—keeping us ready for the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Other infrastructure projects highlighted by Seroka include the Maritime Support Facility, a dedicated hub on Terminal Island for chassis parking and container pick-up and drop-off; an expansion at Fenix Marine Services Terminal on Pier 300; and proposed wharf and rail upgrades at LA TiL Container Terminal in the West Basin.

Expanding the Port’s growing cruise business is also a priority. Last year, the Port had a record 1.6 million passengers on 241 cruise calls, and more growth is expected in the future.

Seroka announced that Pacific Cruise Terminals, a joint venture between Carrix, Inc. and JLC Infrastructure, has been selected to transform the Outer Harbor with a new world-class Cruise Center.

“Carrix is one of North America’s leading cruise terminal operators with a great track record developing large-scale infrastructure projects,” Seroka said. “Together, we’ll establish Los Angeles as the primary West Coast gateway for cruising and strengthen our position for decades to come.”

Speaking to the need to “Build Smarter,” Seroka reiterated the benefits of the port’s continued investment in technology like the Port Optimizer™, Signal and Universal Truck Appointment System, all of which have helped port partners better predict and manage cargo flow. An $8 million California GO-Biz grant will extend the port’s truck appointment system to terminals in neighboring Long Beach, as well as support enhanced data-sharing among five major container ports in the state.

Investment in the LA Waterfront continues on multiple fronts. The grand opening of West Harbor retail and dining center is slated for this summer, and groundbreaking on the Avalon Pedestrian Bridge is set for February. The latter will link the Wilmington community directly to the new Wilmington Waterfront Promenade.

The Port is also in the midst of preparations to host sailing events for the 2028 Olympics.

Seroka noted the port’s latest emissions report showed that it had achieved the lowest emissions ever on a per-TEU basis of any port in the world. Upcoming projects are expected to help further those gains, including a collaborative agreement with the South Coast Air Quality Management District to develop zero-emissions infrastructure. A $412 million EPA Clean Ports grant announced last year— coupled with $230 million in non-federal funding—will also bring more zero-emission equipment to Port terminals in the future.

During the event, Seroka honored those involved in responding to a major ship fire at the Port in November, applauding the heroic and extraordinary efforts of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Los Angeles Police Department, ILWU Local 13, 63 and 94, Los Angeles Port Police, Yusen Terminals, Inc. and the crew of the Ocean Network Express Henry Hudson. He noted that their quick response prevented any fatalities or injuries, kept air emission and water pollution below danger thresholds, and allowed Port terminals to be back and fully operational within 24 hours.

The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 25 consecutive years. In 2024, the port generated $333 billion in trade and handled a total of 10.3 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports. The port remains focused on community investment, commitment to sustainability and environmental leadership, workforce development, and infrastructure improvement. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura.



