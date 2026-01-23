Largest Self-Propelled Hopper Dredger in US History Delivered

Seatrium delivered FREDERICK PAUP to Manson Construction Co. Built at Seatrium’s Brownsville Texas yard, the Jones Act-compliant vessel is the largest self-propelled hopper dredger in US history.

Key highlights:

Largest in the U.S. – 420’ length x 81’ beam, with a 15,000+ cubic yard hopper capacity

Powerful and Agile – Self-propelled with 25,000 horsepower, triple azimuthing stern drives, and twin bow thrusters

Sustainable – Tier 4 Wabtec Diesel-Electric Engines and an advanced hull form for reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency

The vessel is designed with smart features that allow for dynamic positioning, power management, and integrated dredging systems.

The vessel will support the US Army Corps of Engineers’ goal of achieving 70% beneficial reuse of dredged material by 2030.

Designed and built specifically to meet the needs of the U.S. dredging market, she boasts 25,000 HP -- 3x Wabtec 16V250MDC + 2x Wabtec 12V250MDC -- and volumetric capacity of over 15,000 cubic yards.

Utilizing her triple Z Drives and twin Bow Thrusters enables the Frederick Paup to maneuver and dredge within the tightest channels. This further enhances her capability to minimize operational delays as she can maintain performance in the event a Z Drive or bowthruster has a mechanical failure.

The Dynamic Positioning feature adds additional flexibility to hold stationary position or track a designated course while performing dredging operations. The utilization of sealed underwater motors enhances the dredging operation by reducing the suction distance between the drag head and the pump thus making it more efficient.

With her two in-hull pumps, the Frederick Paup will enhance Manson’s competitiveness on beach nourishment and coastal restoration projects and help the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) meet their goal of 70% of dredged material being beneficially reused by 2030. Being diesel electric and having Tier 4 engines, the FREDERICK PAUP is very fuel efficient and environmentally friendly at a lower cost per unit.



Frederick Paup Main Particulars

Ship Name | Frederick Paup

Ship Type | Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge

Ship Builder | Seatrium AmFELS, LLC

Material | Steel

Ship Owner | Manson Construction Co.

Ship Operator | Manson Construction Co.

Ship Designer | Hockema Group, Inc.

Delivery Date | 2026

Classification | ABS

Length, (o.a.) | 419.83 ft.

Length, (b.p.) | 396.00 ft.

Breadth, (molded) | 81.00 ft.

Depth, (molded) | 32.50 ft.

Draft, (designed) | 31.02 ft.

DWT (at design draft) | 16,870

Speed | 14kt

Fuel Type | No. 2 Diesel; Diesel-Electric

Main engines | Wabtec: 3xGE16V250MDC, 2xGE12V250MDC

Total installed power | 25,000HP

Bow Thrusters | Brunvoll

Propellers | Schottel

Generators | Wabtec

Radars | Furuno

Depth Sounders | Furuno FE-800

Auto Pilot | Simrad AP70 MK2

AIS | Furuno FA-170

GPS | Furuno GP-170

GMDSS | Furuno Inmarsat-C Mobile Earth Station Felcom-18

Mooring equipment | Schoellhorn-Albrecht

Fire extinguishing systems | Hiller

Fire detection system | Hiller

Heat exchangers | Alfa-Laval

Lifeboats | Viking

Liferafts | Viking

Coatings | Carboline