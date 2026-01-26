Subscribe
HII Names Daniel Marks Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Ingalls Shipbuilding

January 26, 2026

HII announced that Daniel Marks has been appointed vice president of contracts and pricing at its Ingalls Shipbuilding division. Marks succeeds Stephen Fitts, who has been appointed vice president of supply chain management at Ingalls and is succeeding Scott Weldon who retired at the end of December 2025 after 25 years of service to the company.

In this role, Marks will be responsible for contract administration, estimating and pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for Ingalls. He will report to Keith Munn, Ingalls vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

Marks began his career at HII in 2007 as an analyst in cost estimating. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including cost estimating manager, finance manager, LPD business manager and director of business management.

Daniel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Millsaps College and a master’s in business administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

