SSA Marine Appoints Meghan Weinman as President of Conventional Cargo Division

January 7, 2026

Meghan Weinman. © SSA Marine
Meghan Weinman. © SSA Marine

SSA Marine, an independent marine terminal operator, announced that Meghan Weinman has been promoted to president of SSA Marine’s conventional division and that Abigail Struxness has been promoted to vice president of sustainability.

As president of the conventional division, Weinman will lead SSA Marine’s North American conventional cargo operations, which include a wide variety of breakbulk, bulk, perishables, and vehicle cargo across 55 locations on U.S. and Canadian coasts and waterways. 

Weinman joined Carrix and SSA Marine in 2024 as vice president of sustainability, where she led the company’s efforts in exceeding SSA Marine’s multi-year greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 15% and set new, ambitious decarbonization goals of 35% reduction by 2030 and 50% reduction by 2035. Prior to SSA Marine, Meghan was a managing director at Edison Energy, leading the Transportation Electrification and Clean Energy Practice, and also held previous roles in management, engineering, and consulting across sustainability and built infrastructure.

“SSA Marine leads the industry in conventional operations, and I’m committed to advancing our strong foundation,” said Weinman. “Together with our teams across North America, we will continue ensuring reliable and high-quality cargo handling services for our customers and partners.”

Abigail Struxness has also been appointed to succeed Weinman as vice president of sustainability. During her tenure of more than three years with SSA Marine’s sustainability team, Struxness has contributed to sustainable infrastructure development, facilitated the deployment of zero-emissions equipment, secured grant funding, and supported advocacy efforts for maritime sustainability policies at both national and state levels. Prior to joining SSA Marine, Struxness managed policy and programs for the American Seed Trade Association and the Agriculture Transportation Coalition.

“It’s an honor to lead SSA Marine’s sustainability team. I look forward to building on our recent momentum by continuing to incorporate sustainability into our operations, while improving efficiency and bringing long-term value to our employees, partners, and customers,” said Struxness. “At SSA Marine, we realize that a more prosperous and sustainable supply chain requires strong cooperation with all stakeholders, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on this goal.”

Abigail Struxness. © SSA Marine

