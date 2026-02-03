Jo North Named New Chief Executive for Harwich Haven Authority

Harwich Haven Authority has announce Jo North has been appointed as the organization’s new Chief Executive, effective from Monday, June 1, 2026. She replaces outgoing CEO Sarah West, who left the business in December 2025.

Jo joins HHA from her current role as Director of Innovation at the Port of Tyne and will be relocating from the North East to Harwich area ahead of taking up her new position.

Current Interim Chief Executive, Jake Storey, will continue in his role until Jo’s arrival. At that point, Jake will resume his previous role as Chief Financial Officer.

Jo brings experience across innovation and sustainability, customer negotiations, stakeholder engagement and digital and technology strategy. Her expertise also includes areas such as AI, cybersecurity and connectivity.

“I am delighted to be joining Harwich Haven Authority and am very much looking forward to working with colleagues across the organization to support innovation, sustainability and long-term resilience, while continuing to deliver safe and reliable services for our customers and partners," she said. “The Authority has a clear purpose and an exciting future and as a trust port, delivers real and positive impact for its local communities. I am excited to build on its strong reputation and to support its future ambitions. I enjoyed my time at the Port of Tyne and thank my colleagues for their support in delivering a number of exciting initiatives which made a real difference to the region. I am grateful for their support as I start the next step in my career.”

Earlier in her career, Jo held senior leadership roles at East Coast Trains, including Deputy Managing Director and Customer Services Director and at Northern Rail where she was Commercial Director.