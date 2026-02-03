Subscribe
Search

Jo North Named New Chief Executive for Harwich Haven Authority

February 3, 2026

Jo North. © Darren Irwin & Port of Tyne
Jo North. © Darren Irwin & Port of Tyne

Harwich Haven Authority has announce Jo North has been appointed as the organization’s new Chief Executive, effective from Monday, June 1, 2026. She replaces outgoing CEO Sarah West, who left the business in December 2025.

Jo joins HHA from her current role as Director of Innovation at the Port of Tyne and will be relocating from the North East to Harwich area ahead of taking up her new position.

Current Interim Chief Executive, Jake Storey, will continue in his role until Jo’s arrival. At that point, Jake will resume his previous role as Chief Financial Officer.

Jo brings experience across innovation and sustainability, customer negotiations, stakeholder engagement and digital and technology strategy. Her expertise also includes areas such as AI, cybersecurity and connectivity. 

“I am delighted to be joining Harwich Haven Authority and am very much looking forward to working with colleagues across the organization to support innovation, sustainability and long-term resilience, while continuing to deliver safe and reliable services for our customers and partners," she said. “The Authority has a clear purpose and an exciting future and as a trust port, delivers real and positive impact for its local communities. I am excited to build on its strong reputation and to support its future ambitions. I enjoyed my time at the Port of Tyne and thank my colleagues for their support in delivering a number of exciting initiatives which made a real difference to the region. I am grateful for their support as I start the next step in my career.”

Earlier in her career, Jo held senior leadership roles at East Coast Trains, including Deputy Managing Director and Customer Services Director and at Northern Rail where she was Commercial Director. 

Port People And Company News Maritime Leadership Women In Maritime

Related Logistics News

© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama Ports Will Operate Undisrupted Despite CK Hutchison...
Eryn Dinyovszky. © Enstructure

Eryn Dinyovszky Named President of Enstructure...
© FMC

Laura DiBella Designated as Chairman of FMC
Christopher Chase. © Port of Los Angeles

Port of Los Angeles Appoints Christopher Chase as Director...
Port of Aberdeen’s new Non-Executive Member, Sarah Downs, pictured at North Harbour. © Port of Aberdeen

Port of Aberdeen Appoints Sarah Downs as New Board Member
© Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Elizabeth B. Simmons of Massachusetts Maritime Academy...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

La Spezia Container Terminal Enhances Safety During Port Crane Inspection, Maintenance

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Trafigura Ships First Venezuelan Oil to Europe in Almost Two Years

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd to Resume Red Sea Transits with Naval Escorts

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

China Warns Panama of Fees After CK Hutchison Contract Annulled

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Uber talks to French Social Security Agency after Driver Status Dispute
Russian captain found guilty of crew member's death after US tanker crash
Air India grounded Boeing Dreamliner after possible fuel control switch defect