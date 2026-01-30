Eryn Dinyovszky Named President of Enstructure Mid-Atlantic

Enstructure, a U.S. terminal and logistics company, has appointed Eryn Dinyovszky as President of Enstructure Mid-Atlantic. In this role, Dinyovszky will oversee operations and commercial activities across Delaware and Pennsylvania, including the development of the new Delaware Container Terminal.

Dinyovszky has accumulated three decades of maritime industry experience. After training as a third mate at California Maritime Academy, she sailed as a cadet on oil tankers. She later worked at the Barbours Cut Container Terminal in Texas for Maersk/APMT, followed by ten years in operational roles at terminals across Europe and Asia.

After leaving APMT, Eryn spent five years in Abu Dhabi contributing to the development of Khalifa Port. During this time, she also earned an MBA from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Following her tenure in the Middle East, Dinyovszky relocated to the Nordic region to join Yilport and most recently served as CEO of the Nordic region. Over the past ten years, she has built a regional team, managed terminals in Norway and Sweden, improved operational efficiency while maintaining health, safety, and environmental standards, and led a commercial strategy focused on cargo owners.

“I’m thrilled to return to the U.S. and look forward to leading Enstructure Mid-Atlantic in delivering best-in-class services,” said Dinyovszky. “The existing infrastructure in Wilmington, DE, and Fairless Hills, PA, is essential to supporting the economic well-being of regional businesses, employees, and communities. In addition, the development of Delaware Container Terminal presents an exciting growth opportunity for Enstructure and the State of Delaware. I’m excited to work closely with the Enstructure team, the ILA, and the Building Trades to continue our regional expansion.”

With key hubs in Wilmington, Delaware, and Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, Enstructure Mid-Atlantic provides bulk, breakbulk, perishable, and container services to some of the world’s largest companies across the energy, food, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and public safety sectors.

The new Delaware Container Terminal is a public-private partnership between Enstructure and the Diamond State Port Corporation. Located on the Delaware River, three miles from Enstructure Wilmington, this site will handle containerized cargo with a capacity of 1.2 million TEUs. Construction of the Delaware Container Terminal is expected to be completed in 2028.