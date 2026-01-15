Subscribe
Supermaritime Nederland B.V. Appoints Milan Tevel as General Manager, Expands Warehouse Capacity

January 15, 2026

Supermaritime, warehousing and breakbulk services provider, has announced that Milan Tevel will assume the role of General Manager Supermaritime Nederland, effective January 1, 2026. Milan Tevel succeeds Martien Burger, a longtime force behind Supermaritime’s expansion over the past decades. In addition, the company expands its warehousing capacity by almost 13,000 m2.

Supermaritime provides stevedoring, cargo handling, global freight forwarding, and supply chain services for breakbulk shippers and carriers worldwide. In addition, the company manages warehouse operations in the port of Vlissingen, where it operates an Offshore Supply Base facility. The company is now expanding its activities with a new-build complex in Vlissingen, in line with its long-term ambitions in the region.

The new space totals 12,787 m², consisting of 10,956 m² of warehouse space, 521 m² of office space and 1,310 m² of mezzanine space. This strategically located logistics hub offers excellent connections by road, water and rail.

To ensure a smooth transition, Martien Burger will remain with Supermaritime as advisor over the coming year, supporting both Milan and the organization during this handover period.

