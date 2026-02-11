Wolfgang Wandl Appointed by Cortland International as Chief Executive Officer

Cortland International has announced the appointment of Wolfgang Wandl, a business leader with more than 30 years of international business experience, as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Wandl joined Cortland in March 2024 and previously served as the Company’s Executive Chairman. He draws on more than three decades of global experience, including 20 years in oil and gas, 10 years in industrial sectors, and three years in renewables, across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Over the course of his career, he has built expertise in synthetic fiber rope systems, offshore engineering solutions, and renewable energy infrastructure. In his new role, Mr. Wandl will oversee Cortland’s day-to-day operations with a focus on driving global sales and product innovation, deepening customer partnerships and expanding Cortland’s presence in key markets in accordance with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

"I am excited to take on this leadership role at Cortland at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Wandl. "The company’s rich heritage, global footprint, and commitment to engineering excellence provide a strong foundation for continued growth and customer success."