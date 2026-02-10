Subscribe
Animal Welfare Groups Mark Start of Calf Season

February 10, 2026

Source: Eurogroup for Animals

Following the shipping company Brittany Ferries’ refusal to stop transporting unweaned calves from Ireland to France, NGOs including Compassion in World Farming, FOUR PAWS, Welfarm, and Ethical Farming Ireland are planning a media “storm” to make people aware of the animal welfare issues.

For over a year, Brittany Ferries has been carrying tens of thousands of unweaned calves on its ships. By the time the ships reach France, the calves have gone for over 18 hours without food.

This month marks the start of peak calf export season. Young animals will be carried by Brittany Ferries and Irish Ferries in increasing numbers, from Ireland to France, and onward by road to countries including the Netherlands, Spain and Poland, where their journeys can last up to 50 hours.

In a survey released last month, 83% of EU citizens expressed concern about the transport of very young and unweaned animals, with only 22% convinced that current protections were adequate.

“Brittany Ferries is in deep water. By carrying unweaned calves that go unfed for over 18 hours, it is in breach of EU animal welfare law,” said Charlotte Reid, Deputy Director of Global Campaigns, Compassion in World Farming. “Cruelty is bad for business.”

Legal Ferries Cargo Livestock Carriers

