Survey: EU Citizens Demand Strong Reform of Live Animal Transport

Over eight in every 10 (82%) citizens across the EU are concerned about the welfare of animals during live transport, a new survey concludes, as EU regulation remains at risk of being weakened and leaving millions of animals unprotected.

A newly-launched survey conducted across nine EU member states has highlighted public concern for the plight of millions of animals transported over long distances, with an overwhelming majority supporting the need for stricter rules.

Most participants (80%) agree that long-distance journeys cause unnecessary suffering to animals, in particular for vulnerable animals, with up to 84% supporting stricter rules or a ban for pregnant or unweaned animals.

Each year, over one billion animals are transported on journeys lasting up to three weeks.

Almost 9 out 10 (89%) of citizens agree that transporting animals in extreme hot or cold conditions poses a risk to their welfare. Within the EU, animals often endure temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius, deprived of basic needs.

Overcrowded intro trucks, they suffer from exhaustion, dehydration and stress leading to injuries and often, death. Unweaned animals are deprived of necessary nutrition and are extremely prone to disease.

Ethical Farming Ireland joined Eurogroup for Animals and other NGOs in commissioning the survey. “We have been highlighting the plight of unweaned calves for years. The transport from Ireland to France involves an 18 hour ferry journey during which the calves, as young as 15 days old, cannot be fed which is incredibly cruel, and in breach of legislation. We are glad to see that 84% of Irish citizens agree with us. Studies have shown that the calves suffer from dehydration, low energy, muscle fatigue and hypoglycaemia - these journeys must be stopped,” states Caroline Rowley, Executive Director, Ethical Farming Ireland.

The survey results were released as the European Parliament is reviewing the Transport Regulation, yet proposed amendments have raised significant concerns among animal welfare advocates, as some proposals may significantly undermine the welfare of animals. 72% of survey participants expressed concern about the potential weakening of the EU’s live animal transport rules, and the same percentage expressed strong support for stricter national and EU laws. Meanwhile, over 12,500 citizens have written to their MEPs urging ambitious reforms.

The survey by Savanta interviewed 8,531 adults between October and November 2025 across Belgium, Cyprus, France, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.



