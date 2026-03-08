marine link image
Livestock Carriers Delayed in Middle East

March 8, 2026

© natatravel / Adobe Stock
The NGO Robin des Bois is concerned about the thousands of seafarers currently stuck in the Middle East and about the approximately 70,000 animals on livestock carriers in the region.

The livestock has been exported from South America, the European Union, and the Horn of Africa to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, and Jordan.

“Under normal circumstances, the conditions of confinement on board are deplorable. In times of war, global pandemics, epizootics, or when the Suez Canal is unavailable due to an accident (for example, the grounding of the Ever Given in March 2021), they become hellish due to refusals and delays to disembark the animals.”

The vessels are:

•The Al Mabrouka – 10, which departed from Digna (Sudan), is currently in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

•The Balha One, which departed from Rio Grande (Brazil), is heading towards the Suez Canal after a technical stop in Cartagena (Spain).

•The Mariona Star, which departed from Tartus (Syria) bound for Jeddah, is currently in the Red Sea.

•The Mayar, which departed from Berbera (Somalia) bound for Jeddah, is currently in the Red Sea.

•The Maysora, which departed from Vila do Conde (Brazil) bound for the United Arab Emirates or Iraq, is in the Suez Canal.

•The Tuleen, which departed from Koper (Slovenia), is currently approaching Haifa (Israel).

Seven other livestock carriers are heading towards the conflict zone:

•The Al Farouk, departing from Reni (Ukraine) bound for Beirut (Lebanon), is currently south of Cyprus.

•The Galloway Express, departing from Montevideo (Uruguay) bound for Ashdod (Israel), is currently off the coast of Crete.

•The Julia Ak, departing from Vila do Conde (Brazil) bound for Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), is currently off the coast of Mauritania.

•The Karim Allah, departing from Reni (Ukraine) bound for Beirut (Lebanon), is currently in the Sea of Marmara.

•The Norland, departing from Vila do Conde bound for Beirut (Lebanon), is currently between Malta and Crete after a technical stop in Cartagena (Spain).

•The Rami M, departing from Vila do Conde bound for Beirut, is currently south of Cyprus after a stop in Benghazi (Libya).

•The Taiba, which departed from Vila do Conde bound for Aqaba (Jordan), is currently off the coast of Crete after a technical stopover in Cartagena.

In December, a coalition of 36 organizations issued a letter to the Secretary-General of the IMO calling for binding international regulations for livestock carriers.

