Japan and New Zealand Plan Hydrogen Corridor

March 8, 2026

Source: MOL
Source: MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Obayashi Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, and Chiyoda Corporation have established the Japan–New Zealand Hydrogen Corridor. The consortium will study the commercialization of green hydrogen production in New Zealand and export operations to Japan.

Hydrogen is expected to play a key role as a clean energy source that does not emit CO2 when burned. Japan has a low energy self-sufficiency rate, and renewable energy accounts for only a limited share of total energy consumption.

For this reason, the companies believe that meeting future large-scale demand for green hydrogen solely through domestic supply will be difficult.

New Zealand has abundant renewable energy resources, including geothermal power and hydropower, which are essential for green hydrogen production. With the government also announcing a policy to prioritize the development of its hydrogen industry, the country is expected to become a leading hub for green hydrogen production and supply in the Asia-Pacific region in the future.

Imports of green hydrogen from New Zealand, which maintains strong diplomatic and trade relations with Japan, are also expected to make a significant contribution to advancing Japan's decarbonization and strengthening its energy security from the standpoint of establishing a sustainable energy supply under stable international relations.

Under the Japan–New Zealand Hydrogen Corridor, studies will begin in fiscal 2026 to build a hydrogen supply chain commencing in the early 2030s.

Marine Equipment Cargo Hydrogen Alternative Fuels New Zealand Japan

