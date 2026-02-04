U.S.-Flag Shipping on the Great Lakes Down in 2025

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) carried 71.3 million tons of cargo in 2025, an 8.9 percent decrease from a year ago. 2025 cargo movement on the Great Lakes was 8.1 percent below the fleet’s 5-year average.
Except for salt shipments, which increased by 4.1 percent, all commodity shipments decreased in 2025. Iron ore shipments were down 10.8 percent from 2024 to 39.1 million tons. Coal cargos declined to 6.5 million tons, a decrease of 12 percent. Limestone shipments of 20.1 million tons were below last year’s shipments by 4.7 percent. Cement cargos saw a decrease of 1 percent, while sand and grain shipments were down 26.5 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, in 2025.
U.S.-Flag Dry-Bulk Cargo Carriage on the Great Lakes
2020-2025 and Long-Term Average
(net tons)
Average
Commodity
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2020-2024
Iron Ore
Direct Shipments
33,422,404
37,960,232
35,370,648
39,008,635
41,041,726
36,723,733
37,360,729
Transshipments
3,637,614
3,690,957
2,017,176
3,375,654
2,876,166
2,372,408
3,119,513
Total - Iron Ore
37,060,018
41,651,189
37,387,824
42,384,289
43,917,892
39,096,141
40,480,242
Coal
Lake Superior
4,930,728
7,268,985
6,160,250
5,367,531
5,173,375
4,356,393
5,780,174
Lake Michigan
560,057
827,962
878,467
803,237
842,896
1,457,199
782,524
Lake Erie
1,764,650
2,255,738
2,262,121
2,230,065
1,318,754
643,912
1,966,266
Total - Coal
7,255,435
10,352,685
9,300,838
8,400,833
7,335,025
6,457,504
8,528,963
Limestone
20,694,823
24,141,410
23,704,683
24,631,568
21,062,713
20,071,204
22,847,039
Cement
3,441,467
3,612,012
3,748,705
3,732,534
3,497,443
3,460,088
3,606,432
Salt
866,354
1,162,396
1,230,538
1,158,665
1,225,424
1,276,199
1,128,675
Sand
411,165
500,055
653,695
734,591
846,102
621,756
629,122
Grain
314,849
366,154
356,503
314,513
312,345
271,357
332,873
Totals
70,044,110
81,785,901
76,382,786
81,356,993
78,196,944
71,254,249
77,553,347