U.S.-Flag Shipping on the Great Lakes Down in 2025

February 4, 2026

U.S.-flag Great Lakes freighters (lakers) carried 71.3 million tons of cargo in 2025, an 8.9 percent decrease from a year ago. 2025 cargo movement on the Great Lakes was 8.1 percent below the fleet’s 5-year average.

Except for salt shipments, which increased by 4.1 percent, all commodity shipments decreased in 2025. Iron ore shipments were down 10.8 percent from 2024 to 39.1 million tons. Coal cargos declined to 6.5 million tons, a decrease of 12 percent. Limestone shipments of 20.1 million tons were below last year’s shipments by 4.7 percent. Cement cargos saw a decrease of 1 percent, while sand and grain shipments were down 26.5 percent and 13.1 percent, respectively, in 2025.

U.S.-Flag Dry-Bulk Cargo Carriage on the Great Lakes

2020-2025 and Long-Term Average

(net tons)








Average

Commodity

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2020-2024

Iron Ore

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct Shipments

33,422,404

37,960,232

35,370,648

39,008,635

41,041,726

36,723,733

37,360,729

Transshipments

3,637,614

3,690,957

2,017,176

3,375,654

2,876,166

2,372,408

3,119,513

Total - Iron Ore

37,060,018

41,651,189

37,387,824

42,384,289

43,917,892

39,096,141

40,480,242

Coal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lake Superior

4,930,728

7,268,985

6,160,250

5,367,531

5,173,375

4,356,393

5,780,174

Lake Michigan

560,057

827,962

878,467

803,237

842,896

1,457,199

782,524

Lake Erie

1,764,650

2,255,738

2,262,121

2,230,065

1,318,754

643,912

1,966,266

Total - Coal

7,255,435

10,352,685

9,300,838

8,400,833

7,335,025

6,457,504

8,528,963

Limestone

20,694,823

24,141,410

23,704,683

24,631,568

21,062,713

20,071,204

22,847,039

Cement

3,441,467

3,612,012

3,748,705

3,732,534

3,497,443

3,460,088

3,606,432

Salt

866,354

1,162,396

1,230,538

1,158,665

1,225,424

1,276,199

1,128,675

Sand

411,165

500,055

653,695

734,591

846,102

621,756

629,122

Grain

314,849

366,154

356,503

314,513

312,345

271,357

332,873

Totals

70,044,110

81,785,901

76,382,786

81,356,993

78,196,944

71,254,249

77,553,347


Great Lakes Cargo USA Cargo Handling

