Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US Headquarters

Mecad USA announced that it has chosen the Tulsa Port of Catoosa for its U.S. operations, making an investment that is projected to create nearly 300 new jobs in northeastern Oklahoma. The company will leverage recent state policy advances—most notably Oklahoma’s 2025 behind-the-meter legislation—to support flexible, onsite energy generation and modern manufacturing operations.

Mecad USA specializes in precision components, industrial automation, and advanced systems serving sectors such as aerospace, energy, and advanced manufacturing. Its new facility at the Port of Catoosa is positioned to support the company’s North American operations, with access to multimodal transportation, regional supply chains, and Oklahoma’s burgeoning manufacturing ecosystem.

The new jobs include engineering, production, maintenance, technical staff, and support roles. Mecad USA expects hiring to ramp beginning in mid-2026, with an emphasis on workforce partnerships and specialized training in automation, additive manufacturing, and systems integration.

A key factor influencing Mecad USA’s decision is Oklahoma’s recent passage of Senate Bill 480, signed into law in 2025. This statute allows industrial and commercial entities to develop their own on-site power generation and storage systems—so-called behind-the-meter facilities— without being regulated as public utilities.

For Mecad USA, this new policy means the company can plan energy systems tailored to its needs—improving resilience, optimizing costs, and enhancing sustainability—while reducing lead times typically associated with utility interconnection. The ability to integrate behind-the-meter generation was cited as one of the deciding competitive advantages for locating in Oklahoma.

The Port of Catoosa, with its strategic connections to rail, barge, and roadway, offers an ideal base for manufacturing and distribution. Mecad USA’s facility will integrate advanced automation, testing, and systems assembly in a campus environment optimized for growth.