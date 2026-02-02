Subscribe
Search

Columbia Group Appoints Prevention at Sea as Compliance Partner

February 2, 2026

© Prevention at Sea/Columbia Group
© Prevention at Sea/Columbia Group

Columbia Group has selected Prevention at Sea (PaS) as its strategic compliance partner and will deploy the MORSE digital compliance platform across its entire managed fleet.

The partnership between Columbia Group and PaS will strengthen digital capabilities by linking electronic logbooks with standardized, end-to-end compliance processes. MORSE will give the company real-time visibility of reporting activity, improve data quality, and cut administrative work for crews on board.

The move will improve operational efficiency onboard and removes the burden of time-consuming administrative jobs for crew members.

PaS will also act as the auditing arm of CSM’s compliance framework and deliver its Behavioral Competency Assessment & Verification (BCAV) program to help reinforce a strong compliance culture across the fleet.

Compliance Maritime Safety

Related Logistics News

© Contecon Manzanillo/International Container Terminal Services

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs
© Konecranes

HHLA Container Terminal Orders Eight Hybrid Konecranes...
Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne Appoints Elaine Scott as Director of...
Neil Chapman was named Managing Director of VPS in the Americas. ""With the ongoing evolution of fuel quality, emissions regulations, and carbon accountability, VPS is uniquely positioned to help our customers make smarter, more sustainable operational decisions." Image courtesy VPS

Chapman Tapped to Lead VPS in the Americas
© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama Court Quashes CK Hutchison Port Contracts
WS Halcyon: new tug has been baptized in Rio de Janeiro. © Wilson Sons

Wilson Sons Launches Tugboat to Join New Series

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US Headquarters

Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US Headquarters

GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE

GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE

Columbia Group Appoints Prevention at Sea as Compliance Partner

Columbia Group Appoints Prevention at Sea as Compliance Partner

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs

Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dutch airline KLM resumes Middle East flights
FAA chief admits failings in fatal mid-air collision
Data shows that Russia's LNG imports increased by 7% in January.