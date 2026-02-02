Columbia Group Appoints Prevention at Sea as Compliance Partner

Columbia Group has selected Prevention at Sea (PaS) as its strategic compliance partner and will deploy the MORSE digital compliance platform across its entire managed fleet.

The partnership between Columbia Group and PaS will strengthen digital capabilities by linking electronic logbooks with standardized, end-to-end compliance processes. MORSE will give the company real-time visibility of reporting activity, improve data quality, and cut administrative work for crews on board.

The move will improve operational efficiency onboard and removes the burden of time-consuming administrative jobs for crew members.

PaS will also act as the auditing arm of CSM’s compliance framework and deliver its Behavioral Competency Assessment & Verification (BCAV) program to help reinforce a strong compliance culture across the fleet.