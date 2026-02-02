Subscribe
Contecon Manzanillo Surpasses 12 Million TEUs

February 2, 2026

© Contecon Manzanillo/International Container Terminal Services

Contecon Manzanillo, International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) subsidiary operating the Specialized Container Terminal II in the Port of Manzanillo, Mexico, has handled a cumulative volume of more 12 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) since starting operations in 2013. The milestone underscores the terminal’s role as the country’s leading gateway for international containerized trade.

The milestone is the result of the continuing trust of customers, shipping lines and commercial partners, combined with a comprehensive strategy based on robust operational capacity, high levels of logistical efficiency and the terminal’s strategic location. These factors enabled Contecon Manzanillo to record the highest container throughput at the Port of Manzanillo. In 2025, the terminal posted growth of 10.5% in import volumes and 12.5% in export volumes despite broadly flat performance across ports along Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Since 2023, Contecon Manzanillo has invested more than $300 million for its Phase 3A and 3B expansion, increasing yard and berth capacity and adding specialized equipment. With a total investment cost of $900 million, these enhancements have significantly increased the terminal’s capacity and strengthened its position as a catalyst of Mexican trade.

Following the completion of Phase 3 of its expansion project, Contecon Manzanillo has strengthened its infrastructure and operational capabilities. The terminal now operates 1.3 kilometers of berths and equipment, including quay cranes with an outreach of up to 60 meters and hybrid rubber-tired gantry cranes. These assets enable the terminal to service vessels up to 400 meters long and 24,000 TEU capacity, while maintaining operational efficiency and safety standards.

In parallel, Contecon Manzanillo has advanced its transition to cleaner technologies by incorporating hybrid equipment that reduce fuel consumption by approximately 50%.  Since 2022, the terminal has maintained its Carbon Neutral Certification under ISO 14064, supported by periodic emissions audits and offsetting actions.

Beyond operations, Contecon Manzanillo also maintains an active community presence. Through initiatives such as the annual Contecon Race for a Cause, which in its most recent edition brought together more than 4,000 participants, the terminal supports basic education programs while promoting tourism in the port and surrounding areas.

In 2025, Contecon Manzanillo awarded scholarships during the State Knowledge Olympiad to support outstanding students with their school expenses. The terminal also participated in Teleton Mexico for the first time, joining national efforts to support children and adolescents with disabilities, cancer and autism.

Ports Cargo Mexico

