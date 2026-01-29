Subscribe
Luxury Catamaran Allows Kauai Sea Tours to Expand Services in Hawai'i

January 29, 2026

© Incat Crowther
© Incat Crowther

Lady Kailani, a new 20-meter (65 foot) luxury catamaran designed by Incat Crowther for Kauai Sea Tours in Hawai'i, is now in service offering tours along Kauai’s Nā Pali Coast.The successful delivery of Lady Kailani by south Louisiana shipyard Breaux Brothers Enterprises has allowed the tourism operator to expand to year-round tourism experiences in Kauai, Hawai'i.

The multifunctional vessel has been designed to provide a luxurious and immersive tourism experience. Lady Kailani has a custom hydraulic swim platform providing snorkeling and ocean access. Two water slides and two freshwater showers are also located on either side of the vessel’s swim platform.

Combining design with guest-focused amenities, the vessel is designed to carry a maximum of 149 guests across three decks, each offering 360° ocean views. Seating options include protected outdoor seating areas on the vessel’s main and upper decks, an upper deck VIP dining area, and a shaded helm lounge allowing guests to ride alongside Lady Kailani's captain. The vessel’s bow also offers a safe, open-air viewing area for guests.

There is also a large interior galley providing an on-board dining experience. The vessel features a walk-up bar and two accessible bathrooms on the vessel’s main deck, as well as a sound system for narration and music.

Powered by dual X15 Cummins engines, Lady Kailani has the ability to reach speeds of up to 24 knots.

© Incat Crowther

USA Tourism Catamaran

