PhilaPort Closes 2025 With Record Container Volume, Leading U.S. East Coast Growth

PhilaPort capped off a milestone year in 2025, posting record container throughput and outperforming national and regional trade trends to remain a leader among U.S. East Coast container ports.

PhilaPort handled a record 889,268 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2025, representing a 6% year-over-year increase in container volume. This result exceeded overall U.S. trade growth projections of approximately 3%, underscoring Philadelphia’s continued strength in the container market. Since 2020, PhilaPort’s container volumes have increased by 39%, reflecting sustained, long-term growth.

Through November 2025, PhilaPort also outpaced other North Atlantic container ports, which collectively reported more modest growth, compared to PhilaPort’s 7% increase over the same period.

A key driver of this performance remains PhilaPort’s specialization in temperature-controlled cargo. In 2025, 64% of PhilaPort’s containerized imports were refrigerated, reinforcing the Port’s role as a premier East Coast hub for perishable goods and cold-chain cargo.

PhilaPort’s container productivity was further underscored by its recognition as the most productive port in North America in the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence Container Port Performance Index, which evaluates ports based on vessel turnaround times and operational efficiency.

With record container volumes and sustained growth, PhilaPort enters 2026 positioned to build on its momentum and remain a top-performing container port on the U.S. East Coast.