Subscribe
Search

Marsa Maroc to Manage Monrovia Port in Africa Expansion

February 10, 2026

© Adobe Stock/Besspher
© Adobe Stock/Besspher

Marsa Maroc, Morocco's leading port operator, said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with Liberia's ports authority to manage the port of Monrovia from the first half of 2026.

Under the deal, which is part of Marsa Maroc's African expansion plan, Marsa Maroc International Logistics (MMIL) will carry out rehabilitation works, deploy port equipment and provide expertise in bulk handling to operate two jetties.

In a second phase, Marsa Maroc said it was targeting a concession agreement for the development and operation of a new multipurpose terminal at the port of Monrovia, which would handle the majority of trade flows in Liberia.

Marsa Maroc manages 34 terminals across 20 ports, handling more than 60 million metric tons of cargo annually.

Liberia would become the third location in Africa for Marsa Maroc, which has become the latest Moroccan company to roll out investment in the continent, following the lead of Moroccan banks, fertilizer producer OCP and mining company Managem.

Last year, Casablanca-listed Marsa Maroc announced plans to expand into West and East Africa, including two terminals at Cotonou port in Benin and an oil and gas terminal in Djibouti.

In December, Marsa Maroc acquired a 45% stake in Spain's Boluda Maritime Terminals (BMT), a branch of Boluda Corporacion Maritima, for 80 million euros ($94 million).

(Reuters)

Ports Africa Port Liberia

Related Logistics News

© Port of Klaipėda

Green Hydrogen Project at Port of Klaipėda Enters Testing...
The car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg, as of today called "GIART". Photo: The Port of Gothenburg.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen Begins Operating Port of Gothenburg...
Elaine Scott. © Port of Tyne

Port of Tyne Appoints Elaine Scott as Director of...
© Casimiro - stock.adobe.com

Panama Ports Will Operate Undisrupted Despite CK Hutchison...
© Konecranes

CSP Iberian Valencia Terminal Invests in Six More...
© Liebherr

Seaboard Marine Invests in Electric LHM 550s for U.S....

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Molten Salt Technology Validated

Molten Salt Technology Validated

Animal Welfare Groups Mark Start of Calf Season

Animal Welfare Groups Mark Start of Calf Season

CMA CGM to Launch Electric River Barge Service

CMA CGM to Launch Electric River Barge Service

Marsa Maroc to Manage Monrovia Port in Africa Expansion

Marsa Maroc to Manage Monrovia Port in Africa Expansion

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Descartes: US container imports dropped 6.8% in January but the result indicates a more normalized trade
Spain has agreed to new safety measures, which have led to the end of the strike by rail workers' unions
Union: Ukraine wheat exports are low due to logistics problems