marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Maersk Reroutes Some Cape of Good Hope Sailings Due to Unforeseen Constraints in the Red Sea

February 27, 2026

© STOCKSTUDIO - stock.adobe.com
© STOCKSTUDIO - stock.adobe.com

Denmark's Maersk said on Friday it will temporarily reroute some of its sailings around the Cape of Good Hope, and thus away from the Suez Canal, after experiencing unforeseen constraints in the Red Sea region.

The container shipping group last month announced a gradual return of some services to the Suez route, seen as a key step towards ending two years of global trade disruption caused by attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Yemeni Houthi rebels.

But Maersk on Friday said it was experiencing unforeseen constraints arising from the wider operating environment in the Red Sea region.

"After conversations with our security partners, it is clear that these constraints are making it challenging to avoid delays in regard to passage through the area," Maersk said in a statement.

The company did not elaborate on what had caused the constraints.

Maersk did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

(Reuters)

Africa Red Sea Shipping Route

Related Logistics News

© Xeneta

Xeneta Weekly Ocean Container Shipping Market Update:...
© Adobe Stock/PX Media

Nigerian Crude Oil Loading Programs Hold Steady for April
© Pavel Ignatov - stock.adobe.com

Russia Aims to Maintain Urals Oil Exports to China
© Adobe Stock/Travel mania

Hanwha, Greek ΟΝΕΧ Shipyards Expand US Activities
© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com

Brazil Pauses Ivory Coast Cocoa Imports with Phytosanitary...
© Port of Virginia

Port of Virginia Earns 23rd Consecutive River Star Award

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Xeneta Weekly Ocean Container Shipping Market Update: February 27, 2026

Xeneta Weekly Ocean Container Shipping Market Update: February 27, 2026

Maersk Reroutes Some Cape of Good Hope Sailings Due to Unforeseen Constraints in the Red Sea

Maersk Reroutes Some Cape of Good Hope Sailings Due to Unforeseen Constraints in the Red Sea

Nigerian Crude Oil Loading Programs Hold Steady for April

Nigerian Crude Oil Loading Programs Hold Steady for April

Harwich Haven Authority Named a Finalist for Clean and Green Awards

Harwich Haven Authority Named a Finalist for Clean and Green Awards

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

One person is killed and 40 injured when a tram derails in Milan's central area
South Korea's MFG purchases about 135,000 tonnes of corn, traders claim
Sources say that Druzhba Pipeline carried Ukrainian and Russian oil prior to the attack.