Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

The Port of Los Angeles has announced that Pacific Cruise Terminals, LLC (PCT), a joint venture between Carrix, Inc. and JLC Infrastructure, has been selected as the developer and operator of the future Outer Harbor cruise terminal. PCT will also take on redevelopment and operation of the existing World Cruise Center on the Port’s Main Channel.

“This new Outer Harbor cruise terminal and World Cruise Center redevelopment will allow us to capture more of the rapidly growing cruise business, while also establishing Los Angeles as the primary West Coast gateway for cruise operations,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “This project will also be a huge win for our Port communities, who will greatly benefit from the economic activity generated by such significant public and private investment in our LA Waterfront.”

Each cruise ship call at the Port of Los Angeles generates approximately $1.3 million in local economic activity. In 2025, the Port welcomed 241 cruise calls and a record 1.6 million passengers.

The forthcoming Outer Harbor cruise terminal will be developed by PCT to accommodate the newest cruise ships arriving in Los Angeles. In addition, the proposed cruise terminal development is envisioned as a significant community asset, offering open spaces, recreational facilities, and enhanced access to the LA Waterfront for both residents and visitors.

Carrix is one of the world’s largest independent marine and intermodal terminal operators and North America’s leading cruise terminal operator. Together with its partners, Carrix has a long track record in collaborating to develop large-scale infrastructure projects while enjoying a deep-rooted history in Southern California across containerized cargo and cruise terminal operations.

JLC Infrastructure has assets under management of approximately $2.3 billion and currently manages investments in the transportation, energy, and communications sectors. JLC’s existing transportation investments include MasParc & Mobility, LLC, the exclusive operator of parking systems at Northeastern University, the LAX Airport Cargo Modernization Project, and the New Terminal One project at John F. Kennedy International Airport.