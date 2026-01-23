Subscribe
Search

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

January 23, 2026

© Port of Los Angeles
© Port of Los Angeles

The Port of Los Angeles has announced that Pacific Cruise Terminals, LLC (PCT), a joint venture between Carrix, Inc. and JLC Infrastructure, has been selected as the developer and operator of the future Outer Harbor cruise terminal. PCT will also take on redevelopment and operation of the existing World Cruise Center on the Port’s Main Channel.

“This new Outer Harbor cruise terminal and World Cruise Center redevelopment will allow us to capture more of the rapidly growing cruise business, while also establishing Los Angeles as the primary West Coast gateway for cruise operations,” said Port Executive Director Gene Seroka. “This project will also be a huge win for our Port communities, who will greatly benefit from the economic activity generated by such significant public and private investment in our LA Waterfront.”

Each cruise ship call at the Port of Los Angeles generates approximately $1.3 million in local economic activity. In 2025, the Port welcomed 241 cruise calls and a record 1.6 million passengers.

The forthcoming Outer Harbor cruise terminal will be developed by PCT to accommodate the newest cruise ships arriving in Los Angeles. In addition, the proposed cruise terminal development is envisioned as a significant community asset, offering open spaces, recreational facilities, and enhanced access to the LA Waterfront for both residents and visitors.

Carrix is one of the world’s largest independent marine and intermodal terminal operators and North America’s leading cruise terminal operator. Together with its partners, Carrix has a long track record in collaborating to develop large-scale infrastructure projects while enjoying a deep-rooted history in Southern California across containerized cargo and cruise terminal operations.

JLC Infrastructure has assets under management of approximately $2.3 billion and currently manages investments in the transportation, energy, and communications sectors. JLC’s existing transportation investments include MasParc & Mobility, LLC, the exclusive operator of parking systems at Northeastern University, the LAX Airport Cargo Modernization Project, and the New Terminal One project at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Cruise Port USA Ports

Related Logistics News

© Port Terminal of Guayaquil

Terminal Portuario de Guayaquil Celebrates A Successful...
© Port of New Orleans

Port NOLA Marks Ninth Year Surpassing One Million Cruise...
© MHI-TC

Tech Talk: Self-Propelled Mobile Seaport Passenger...
© Konecranes

Yucatán Terminal Orders Two Konecranes Mobile Harbor...
© Adobe Stock/Creativa Images

Singapore Posts Record Port Performance in 2025, Looks...
© Adobe Stock/Peter Hermes Furian

Somalia Ends Port Deals, Security Cooperation with UAE

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

Port of Los Angeles Selects Pacific Cruise Terminals Developer, Operator of Two Cruise Centers

Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Associated Terminals takes a Pair of All-Electric Cranes

Largest Self-Propelled Hopper Dredger in US History Delivered

Largest Self-Propelled Hopper Dredger in US History Delivered

Fall From a Pilot Ladder Investigation Highlights Health Concerns

Fall From a Pilot Ladder Investigation Highlights Health Concerns

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Avolon, a lessor of aircraft, expects the wide-body shortage will last until 2030
Bloomberg News reports that CK Hutchison is exploring a split sale of ports worldwide
French and Benelux Stocks-Factors To Watch On 23 Jan