marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Aramco Launches Rare Oil Tenders as Iran War Disrupts Exports

March 9, 2026

Saudi Aramco has offered more than 4 million barrels of Saudi crude in rare tenders as the U.S.-Iran conflict disrupted exports from the Middle East, several traders said.

In a tender that will close at 5 p.m. Beijing time (0900 GMT) on Monday, Aramco offered 2 million barrels of Arab Heavy crude to load at the Ain Sokhna port of Egypt.

The loading date, subject to confirmation, is from March 10 to March 30, according to a tender document shared by the traders. The sale, on a free-on-board basis, is destined for Asia.

In a separate tender which closed on Sunday, Aramco offered 650,000 barrels of Arab Light crude on a cost-and-freight (CFR) basis, three traders said.

The delivery date for the cargo is to be decided, according to the tender document shared by traders. It also noted arrival will be based on voyage time from Yanbu port to respective discharge port of the customer.

"Subsequent to deal confirmation, the cargo will start loading from Yanbu and estimated time of arrival will be advised accordingly," the tender said.

Aramco 2222.SE is attempting to reroute some of its crude exports through the Red Sea port of Yanbu to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, where the risk of Iranian attacks has slowed shipping to a near halt.

Aramco sold 2 million barrels of Arab Extra Light crude to Japan's second-largest refiner Idemitsu Kosan 5019.T in a third tender, three traders said.

The cargo, sold on a CFR basis, was already on a vessel near Taiwan, two of them added.

Aramco and Idemitsu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.


(Reuters - Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Jamie Freed and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Offshore Ports Middle East Industry News Activity Oil and Gas War

Related Logistics News

Copyright Maritime Art Blog/AdobeStock

ZIM Navigates Cooling Container Markets, Hapag-Lloyd Deal...
(Credit: Semco Maritime)

Semco Maritime, Zamakona Form Las Palmas Shipyard Alliance
© Sashkin / Adobe Stock

Oil Output Cut Across the Middle East
Qatar's Ras Laffan Oil Refinery from a bird's eye view in the Persian Gulf Copyright ppicass/AdobeStock

Qatar Stops LNG Output, Other O&G Fields Shut as War Rages
Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

U.S. Flag Tanker Damaged, 150 Vessels Stranded with Strait...
(Credit: Dajin Offshore)

Dajin Signs Up Polish Shipyard for Nordseecluster B...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Towage Giant Delivers Record Results, Eyes Global Expansion

Towage Giant Delivers Record Results, Eyes Global Expansion

ZIM Navigates Cooling Container Markets, Hapag-Lloyd Deal Looms

ZIM Navigates Cooling Container Markets, Hapag-Lloyd Deal Looms

Shipowners to Lead Maritime Transformation Talks at APM 2026

Shipowners to Lead Maritime Transformation Talks at APM 2026

Semco Maritime, Zamakona Form Las Palmas Shipyard Alliance

Semco Maritime, Zamakona Form Las Palmas Shipyard Alliance

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Oman's Muscat airport limits private jet flights, email says
European shares drop to levels not seen in over two months as the Iran War drags on
Bonds plunge from Tokyo to Sydney as oil surpasses $115