Subscribe
Search

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

February 2, 2026

© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock
© Mike Mareen / Adobe Stock

The UP World LNG Shipping Index gained 4.05% last week, closing at 182.36 points and exceeding the 180-point mark for the first time in its history. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% over the same period.

Trading activity was robust, with volume well above average and a 15:4 ratio of rising to falling stocks. Several companies broke through resistance levels on strong volume, led by COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation (+10.6%) and Chevron (+6.1%). Shell, BP, Tsakos Energy Navigation, and Nakilat all moved above their respective resistance levels.

Atlantic spot charter rates continued declining to $11,000 per day. Freezing weather in Europe is increasing gas consumption, with suppliers drawing from storage facilities currently at around 42% capacity.

New Fortress Energy fell 23.56%, leading decliners amid ongoing restructuring. Dynagas LNG Partners dropped 6.2%, and Awilco LNG fell 4.7%.
UP Forum’s long-term outlook remains positive, supported by steam vessel scrapping and new liquefaction capacity.

Established in 2020, the UP World LNG Shipping Index is a rules-based stock index family designed to measure the performance of publicly traded companies worldwide involved in the maritime transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG). This unique index covers 21 companies and partnerships worldwide, representing over 65% of the world’s LNG carrier fleet in 2020.

Cargo LNG Carriers

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/masterskuz55

Soybeans, Wheat, Corn Futures Drop As Broad Commodities...
CMA CGM's Monte Cristo is the first vessel in a series of six 15,000-TEU methanol container ships, as part of the group’s decarbonization strategy. Image courtesy CMA CGM

Methanol-Fueled CMA CGM Monte Cristo Delivered
© Inland Port Dillon

Inland Port Dillon Posts Highest Rail Container Moves in...
© S. Leitenberger - stock.adobe.com

Cocoa Falls to Two-Year Low, Excess Beans Pile Up at Ivory...
Mike Corrigan, CEO of Interferry. © Interferry

Interferry Demands Pause on EU ETS Implementation at 70%...
Copyright William / AdobeStock

Brazil Beef Exports Projections Released

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Future-proof your port operations

Future-proof your port operations

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

LNG Shipping’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

Soybeans, Wheat, Corn Futures Drop As Broad Commodities Slump

Soybeans, Wheat, Corn Futures Drop As Broad Commodities Slump

Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US Headquarters

Mecad USA Selects Oklahoma’s Port of Catoosa for US Headquarters

GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE

GTT Receives LNG Carriers Tank Design Order From HD KSOE

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Transport workers in Germany walk off the job by the tens of thousands
Rail strike hits Olympics-Milan in the run-up to Games' opening
Who is behind the Baloch Liberation Army's Balochistan Balochistan attack in Pakistan?