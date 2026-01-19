Brazil Beef Exports Projections Released

Brazilian beef exports will remain stable in 2026 compared with last year, beef lobby ABIEC said on Monday, projecting shipments between 3.3 million and 3.5 million metric tons this year.

That compares with 3.5 million tons of beef exported in 2025, including fresh and processed products, when Brazil's beef shipments had their best year on record both in volumes and revenue, according to trade data. Roberto Perosa, ABIEC president, said exports would remain broadly unchanged after top importer China imposed safeguards to protect its industry, restricting Brazil's and other exporters' access to that market.

Perosa said volumes not sold to China, which last year bought roughly half of Brazil's total beef shipments, could be redirected to other markets or shipped to countries Brazilian companies are still trying to access. He cited recently announced authorizations to export beef to Vietnam and talks to sell products in Japan, South Korea and other markets.

Talks are also under way to increase shipments in the Philippines and Indonesia, Perosa said, with Indonesia expected to clear some 18 Brazilian plants to export after officials from that country inspected local facilities. The United States, the second-biggest market for Brazil's beef last year after China, will buy 400,000 tons this year, up from 270,000 tons in 2025, according to fresh ABIEC projections.

Perosa said last year's shipments to the U.S. could have been larger if U.S. President Donald Trump had not imposed additional tariffs on beef and other Brazilian commodities. Some of the U.S. tariffs which affected exports of Brazilian coffee, orange juice and other products were later removed.

Perosa said ABIEC plans to open an office in Washington, D.C., this year.

(Reuters)



