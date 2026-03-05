Windward Daily Brief March 5: Conflict Reaches Indian Ocean as Hormuz Remains Shut

Windward is publishing daily intelligence reports on the crisis in the Gulf as the situation develops.

The Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed, with only five vessel crossings recorded on March 4.

Bab el-Mandeb traffic surged to 23 crossings, sitting above recent averages.

Suez Canal activity dropped to 23 crossings, falling below trend levels.

Cape of Good Hope diversions remained elevated, confirming continued rerouting of global trade.

A crude tanker explosion near Kuwait damaged a cargo tanker and triggered an oil spill, marking the northernmost vessel attack reported during the current conflict.

AIS disruption across the Gulf continues, with 44 injected signal zones and 92 denial areas detected.

Port disruption indicators rose at major UAE hubs, including Jebel Ali and Khalifa.

Windward identified 44 jammed signal zones and 92 AIS denial areas across the Persian Gulf, as electronic warfare continues to degrade maritime situational awareness across the region.

