Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions

Saipem and Capsol Technologies ASA, a provider of carbon capture technology, have entered into a non-exclusive cooperation agreement in the field of carbon capture. Specifically, the agreement focuses on the joint development of projects of mutual interest in the Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) segment, with the aim of capturing the opportunities offered by a growing market.

The agreement provides for a structured collaboration that combines Capsol’s CO2 capture technology with Saipem’s expertise in delivering complex energy projects to offer large industrial emitters a reliable, fully integrated, fast and easy to implement solution, particularly for hard-to-abate and energy sectors.

The partnership builds on the experience gained from the large-scale bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant project for Stockholm Exergi, currently under construction, for which Saipem is the EPC contractor and which uses Capsol’s technology.

The agreement also enables both companies to coordinate their participation in bids and tenders, offering a comprehensive package that integrates technology, optimized design, standardized and modularized solutions, and execution capabilities.

The initiative forms part of Saipem’s broader strategy in widening its portfolio of solutions for Carbon Capture, with a specific focus on potassium carbonate-based solvent which includes also proprietary modular solutions for small and medium emitters, such as Bluenzyme.