marine link image
Subscribe
Search
REGISTER NOW FOR the Port of the Future Conference • 2 Days, 50 Ports • Houston, TX • March 24–25, 2026

Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions

March 5, 2026

Saipem and Capsol Technologies ASA, a provider of carbon capture technology, have entered into a non-exclusive cooperation agreement in the field of carbon capture. Specifically, the agreement focuses on the joint development of projects of mutual interest in the Hot Potassium Carbonate (HPC) segment, with the aim of capturing the opportunities offered by a growing market.

The agreement provides for a structured collaboration that combines Capsol’s CO2 capture technology with Saipem’s expertise in delivering complex energy projects to offer large industrial emitters a reliable, fully integrated, fast and easy to implement solution, particularly for hard-to-abate and energy sectors.

The partnership builds on the experience gained from the large-scale bioenergy carbon capture and storage (BECCS) plant project for Stockholm Exergi, currently under construction, for which Saipem is the EPC contractor and which uses Capsol’s technology. 

The agreement also enables both companies to coordinate their participation in bids and tenders, offering a comprehensive package that integrates technology, optimized design, standardized and modularized solutions, and execution capabilities.

The initiative forms part of Saipem’s broader strategy in widening its portfolio of solutions for Carbon Capture, with a specific focus on potassium carbonate-based solvent which includes also proprietary modular solutions for small and medium emitters, such as Bluenzyme.

Decarbonization Carbon Capture Technology

Related Logistics News

Source: Pilbara Ports

Pilbara Ports Signs Ammonia Bunkering MoU
The TPMS monitors tire pressure of SPMT modules in real time. © TII SCHEUERLE

TII SCHEUERLE Furthers Development of Self Propelled...
© Anschütz

Anschütz Delivers SYNAPSIS Integrated Navigation System...
MOL's dual-fuel ro/pax Sunflower Pirka has a carbon footprint 35% lower than that of her predecessor. Image courtesy MOL

Ferries: A Boost to Japan’s Long-Haul Ferry Fleet
(Image credit: Colleen Roche/NOAA Office of Coast Survey)

NOAA Installs Navigation System in Boston Harbor

$1.2B Invested in German Terminal Upgrade

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Bunge Explores Alternative Shipping Routes as Middle East Conflict Worsens

Bunge Explores Alternative Shipping Routes as Middle East Conflict Worsens

Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions

Saipem, Capsol Collaborate on CO2 Capture Solutions

Fincantieri Delivers Norwegian Luna Cruise Vessel

Fincantieri Delivers Norwegian Luna Cruise Vessel

New "all about ports" Conference Highlights Port Infrastructure Development, Growth

New "all about ports" Conference Highlights Port Infrastructure Development, Growth

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Cuban electrical grid restored after blackout
Berkshire CEO talks about buybacks and own purchases of company shares
Berkshire Hathaway resumes its share repurchases. CEO Abel purchases Berkshire stock